Best Amazon Fire tablet deals: Save on Fire HD 8, Fire Max 11 and more

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) back seen at an angle.

The best tablets often come with high prices, so if you’re on a tight budget and you’re not satisfied by the the discounts from tablet deals, you may want to take a look at these offers for Amazon Fire tablets. These relatively affordable devices are often cheaper than usual as they always go on sale, and we’ve rounded up the available Amazon Fire tablet deals below so that you won’t have to search for them yourself. You better hurry though — time is running out for you to take advantage of these lowered prices!

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB) — $65, was $100

If you just need a basic tablet for simple functions such as browsing the internet, doing online shopping, and watching streaming shows, the incredibly affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 may be enough. It’s not going to wow you with its performance, as it’s only equipped with 2GB of RAM with limited storage of 32GB, but it’s got an 8-inch touchscreen with HD resolution and built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa, so if that’s all you need, go for the Amazon Fire HD 8.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (16GB) — $70, was $110

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Kids Edition

The Amazon 7 Fire Kids Edition, as you can guess from its name, is designed for children. It retains the 7-inch touchscreen with 1024 x 600 resolution of the Amazon 7 Fire tablet, but adds a free year of Amazon Kids+ content, a kid-proof case with a built-in stand, and a two-year worry-free guarantee that you’ll get a replacement if it breaks within that period. The Amazon 7 Fire Kids Edition can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and you can expand its storage by up to 1TB through a microSD card.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) — $95, was $140

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet in hand.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 offers a large 10.1-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, for bright colors and sharp details when watching streaming shows and playing games, and faster performance compared to the previous version of the tablet with its 3GB of RAM. Its 32GB of storage space may be increased by up to 1TB using its microSD card slot, and its durable design and strengthened display makes sure that it won’t easily get damaged by daily wear and tear.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (32GB) — $150, was $190

A young boy uses the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro to video chat,

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is in our list of the best Android tablets as the top choice for children, as it combines the features of the Amazon Fire HD 10 — including its 10.1-inch Full HD touchscreen and 3GB of RAM — with the usual benefits of Amazon Fire tablets for kids. The device comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-proof case, and a two-year worry-free guarantee. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, and its 32GB of storage may be expanded with an up to 1TB microSD card.

Amazon Fire Max 11 (64GB) — $180, was $230

The Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11's Home screen.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is also in our roundup of the best Android tablets, but as the one that provides the most value. For a relatively affordable price, you’ll be getting a 11-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution that’s great for watching videos, a battery life of up to 14 hours, and 64GB of storage that you can increase to up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, and it supports Wi-Fi 6 for lag-free internet.

More Amazon Fire tablet deals we love

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids - Disney Mickey Mouse, front and back.

There are other models of Amazon Fire tablets that are on sale right now, if you want to take a look at alternatives to our top picks above. These offers aren’t going to last for long though, as there’s always high demand for the devices, especially when their prices have been slashed. Shop any of these Amazon Fire tablet deals as soon as possible, because we’re not sure if they’ll still be available tomorrow.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB) — $75, was $120

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32GB) — $100, was $150

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids – Disney Mickey Mouse (32GB) — $110, was $160