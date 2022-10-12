These are the best Amazon Prime home deals: Save on mattresses, vacuums, smart devices

Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022: The best deals you can get before Black Friday

Today is the final day of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, and the deals are even better than we expected. If you're ready to update your home's interior before Black Friday 2022, we rounded up all the best home and furniture deals available now at the Prime Early Access sale.

Shop Amazon Prime home and furniture deals

Whether you’re shopping for a bath mat, a robot vacuum, a smart home device or a new lawn mower, we’ve rounded up the best home deals you can shop during Amazon's second Prime Day of the year. Keep scrolling to save hundreds on some of our favorite brands right now.

Update 11:45 am: Today is the final day of the Prime Early Access sale! We'll be keeping this shopping guide updated throughout the sales event, adding new deals as they launch and removing old ones as they sell out. - Samantha Mangino, Reviewed

The 10 Best Prime Day Home Deals

Here are our favorite early Prime Day home deals you can shop right now, including markdowns on a Casper mattress, Shark robot vacuum, and an iRobot Roomba.

The Best Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals

The Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals

Looking to give your home a smart upgrade? Shop these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more.

The Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

The Best Prime Day Steam Mop and Vacuum Deals

The Prime Day Early Access sale has major deals on vacuums so you can go into the holiday season with a clean house.

The Best Prime Day Mattress Deals

The Best Prime Day Sleep Deals

Make getting into bed the best part of your day with these sleep deals during the Prime Early Access sale.

The Best Prime Day Home Furniture Deals

Give your interiors a refresh with these Prime Early Access deals on furniture. Enjoy discounts on desk chairs, organizers and more.

The Best Prime Day Home Accessories Deals

Save big on a new GE nugget ice maker or a stunning new area rug thanks to these Amazon Prime Early Access home deals.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale started today, October 11 and continues through tomorrow, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can shop Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. Amazon's two-day sales event started yesterday, October 11 and runs through tonight, October 12.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event held annually, during which Amazon offers Prime members incredible, often first-of-their-kind deals on popular and Reviewed-approved products, from housewares to tech, small businesses to national brands. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the Prime Early Access sale has many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns. If you want to access the early Black Friday deals, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What home and furniture deals should I shop during October Prime Day?

Right now you can snag incredible early Black Friday home deals on furniture, appliances, vacuums and more at Amazon. Score deals on the top-rated iRobot Room i3+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum. From Casper mattresses to Amazon devices, the deals run the gamut.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Early Access?

Yes. Amazon's new savings event is exclusive to Prime members. If you don't already subscribe, you can sign up for Prime now to access member-only savings, including shopping the two-day sales event, plus perks like a 20% discount for all Prime members on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Shop early Amazon Prime home and furniture deals

