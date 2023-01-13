Best Appetite Suppressant Supplements: Top 6 OTC Diet Pills for Weight Loss 2023

Appetite suppressants help you lose weight by controlling your hunger. These are our picks for the best OTC appetite-suppressing supplements.

Appetite suppressants can help with weight loss by changing how your body reacts to hunger, enhancing your metabolism, and boosting your energy levels. Many best appetite suppressant pills are for sale, but few are backed by clinical research in terms of being safe and effective for weight loss.

Learn about our best appetite suppressant pills.

Best Appetite Suppressants

PhenQ - Best appetite suppressant overall

Instant Knockout - Best appetite suppressant for men

Zotrim - Best appetite suppressant for women

Phen24 - Best nighttime appetite suppressant

Trimtone - Best appetite suppressant and fat burner for women

PrimeShred - Best appetite suppressant and fat burner for men

The following six are the best appetite suppressant pills to control your hunger and help you lose weight:

1. PhenQ - Best Appetite Suppressant Overall

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that works as an appetite suppressant and a natural fat burner for both men and women. It is composed of pure substances that have been shown to promote weight loss.

The following ingredients are included:

Capsimax powder comprises cayenne pepper, piperine (black pepper), caffeine, and vitamin B3. It is added in some of the best thermogenic fat burners and works by enhancing your body temperature and increasing your body heat to burn stored fat [1].

Small improvements in body composition can be achieved with chromium picolinate supplementation [2].

Caffeine can help increase your body's fat-burning process and boost your energy if you take an appetite suppressant [3].

Nopal Cactus and L-Carnitine are high in amino acid content. They convert your body fat into energy and eat less [3].

PhenQ is an all-natural diet pill, so it's unlikely that you'll experience side effects while taking it. However, our bodies can sometimes experience a negative response to natural substances. Anyone sensitive to caffeine should avoid this supplement because it may cause headaches. PhenQ suggests cutting back on other caffeine sources while taking their supplement.

Pros

60-day money-back guarantee

Ingredients are entirely natural and vegan

Cons

Bloating, nausea, and headaches

Who Is PhenQ Best For?

People who want a natural appetite suppressant supplement to control their hunger cravings may benefit from PhenQ. This may be beneficial for people who struggle with exercising on their weight loss journey to provide them with more energy.

Who Should Avoid PhenQ?

PhenQ is not for caffeine-sensitive individuals. Pregnant or nursing women should avoid all appetite-suppressing supplements, including PhenQ. Individuals under the age of 18 should not consume it. Before taking PhenQ, you must consult your doctor if you are taking other prescription drugs.

Summary

PhenQ is an effective weight-loss supplement for men and women. The research proves that PhenQ's natural ingredients can eliminate excess fat and aid in weight loss. PhenQ is a risk-free 60-day money-refund guarantee that you can take advantage of. PhenQ is the perfect weight loss supplement.

Read more about it in our PhenQ Review.

2. Instant Knockout - Best Appetite Suppressant for Men

Instant Knockout is a powerful hunger suppressor. Because of its well-reviewed fat-burning formula, MMA coaches, fighters, and athletes prefer Instant Knockout as the best fat burner for men. The active ingredients in Instant Knockout boost the body's fat-burning process, which promotes weight loss.

Taking Instant Knockout lets you have the following benefits:

Piperine and cayenne pepper seed ingredients increase thermogenesis to raise your fat-burning potential.

Obesity has been linked to zinc deficiency [5]. Zinc has been shown to play a vital role in metabolism.

Because glucomannan is a dietary fiber, it sits in your stomach and makes you feel full for a longer period , helping you to control your hunger [3].

You will experience an increase in energy after taking Instant Knockout, which contains a large amount of caffeine to stimulate the body to burn fat.

Catechins in green tea extract increase metabolism and reduce fat [9]. Further research is required to confirm whether green coffee bean extract has weight loss capabilities [4].

Pros

Vegan

It boosts energy

Cons

Must take eight capsules daily

Large capsules are hard to swallow

Who Is Instant Knockout Best For?

Instant Knockout is the best choice for men who wish to burn fat while maintaining muscle strength. The product is said to be suitable mainly for professionals in combat sports.

Who Should Avoid Instant Knockout?

Individuals who are sensitive to caffeine and have difficulty sleeping should avoid Instant Knockout, because it contains a large amount of caffeine and energy boosters. Those under 18 years should avoid Instant Knockout.

Summary

Professional athletes and coaches endorse Instant Knockout, the best appetite suppressant pills supplement for men who want to burn body fat. It has natural stimulants that help you control your hunger and boost your energy, making it one of the best fat burners for men.

3. Zotrim - Best Appetite Suppressant Pills for Women

Zotrim is one of the best appetite suppressant pills for quick weight loss. It has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the amount of fat stored in the body while also making people feel less hungry. Studies have shown that taking Zotrim for a few weeks can significantly affect your total body weight and waist size [10].

The appetite suppressant provides Vitamin B3 and B6 in addition to Yerba Mate and Guarana.

Caffeine from these natural substances increases your body's energy level and boosts your metabolism, thus helping you lose weight [3]. The increased energy will make you feel less hungry and consequently eat less [3].

According to Zotrim’s natural appetite suppressant page, side effects are unlikely to occur. However,some symptoms, including bloating, nausea, irritability, and constipation, have been reported by some users [10].

Pros

Proven results are clinically

You have a 100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Potentially several side effects, according to some reviews

Who Is Zotrim Best For?

People who want to burn excess fat and lose weight should use Zotrim.

Who Should Avoid Zotrim?

Zotrim should not be used by those sensitive to caffeine. Zotrim should be avoided if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Summary

Zotrim has been scientifically proven to aid in lowering body fat, making it one of the only supplements of its kind on the market. Those seeking to try the best appetite suppressants with minimal risks may find the lengthy refund period appealing.

4. Phen24 - Best Nighttime Appetite Suppressant

Phen24 is made up of two appetite-suppressing supplements that were made specifically to speed up the body's metabolism. Our body’s metabolic rate changes between day and night, which is the foundation for the two-formula system in Phen24 [11].

Our metabolism is high during the day, which causes us to burn fat. At night, our metabolism slows down and makes it more likely that calories will be converted into fat. Whatever time of day it is, Phen24 works with your circadian rhythm to increase metabolism and increase fat-burning potential.

Phen24 contains cayenne powder, caffeine, manganese, copper, zinc, and l-phenylalanine, all of which are thermogenic and effective stimulants. Its formula is designed to boost energy levels and curb your appetite.

Pros

A 60-day refund period is provided

Your body's metabolism is optimized

Cons

Expensive

Who Is Phen24 Best For?

Those who snack at night may benefit from using Phen24. The supplement increases thermogenesis at night, which heats your body and produces extra energy. You'll have less appetite and consume fewer calories. If you have difficulty exercising, Phen24 is an excellent alternative.

Who Should Avoid Phen24?

Individuals who are easily stimulated by caffeine, have metabolic issues, or experience bouts of insomnia should avoid Phen24.

Summary

Phen24 raises your typical fat burning to its peak to promote weight loss, no matter the time of day. It's also a potent hunger suppressant that would be an excellent choice for people looking for a particularly effective option at night.

5. Trimtone - Best Appetite Suppressant Pills and Fat Burner for Women

Trimtone is an all-natural weight loss supplement. It increases your body’s metabolic rate, so that your body will utilize calories when you are inactive.

Grains of paradise is a potent fat-burning herb in the ginger family. Research shows that it is an effective daily dose of reducing visceral fat and preventing fat cells from accumulating in women [12].

Green coffee beans and green tea extract are both high in caffeine. Both of these substances help the product break down fat cells. It also includes glucomannan (dietary fiber) that can help you reduce calorie consumption and feel full for a long period.

Pros

100-day money-back guarantee

One capsule per day

Cons

Not vegan

Caffeine sensitivity should be considered before taking this product

Who Is Trimtone Best For?

Trimtone is the best fat burner and suppressant for women who want to lose weight but are too busy to take multiple pills. You can take one capsule before bed daily. Trimtone is strong enough to eliminate excess fat in men though it's mainly marketed as one of the best diet pills for women.

Who Should Avoid Trimtone?

Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid taking Trimtone. Because Trimtone tablets contain gelatin, vegans and vegetarians should avoid them. Caffeine is present in Trimtone, like most appetite suppressants, and should therefore be avoided if you are stimulated easily by caffeine.

Summary

Trimtone is an excellent choice for burning stubborn fat and helping you lose weight. Its healthful components, such as green tea and grains of paradise, make it our best natural suppressant supplement.

Read more about this fat burner in our Trimtone Review.

6. PrimeShred - Best Appetite Suppressant and Fat Burner for Men

PrimeShred is a natural appetite suppressant that also boosts energy levels, increases fat burning, and prevents mental fatigue. It contains 500 mg of green tea extract, 225 mg of caffeine anhydrous, and 100 mg of green coffee to enhance the body's fat-burning process.

In addition to boosting fat-burning capabilities, PrimeShred’s formula focuses heavily on mood regulation and mental focus to assist with your workout.

These mood-boosting ingredients are included:

L-Theanine has been shown to help users stay focused and relaxed without becoming drowsy or tired [13].

Dimethylaminoethanol is said to boost focus and memory by speeding up the creation of acetylcholine, the major neurotransmitter involved in learning and memory [14].

Rhodiola Rosea Root improves physical stamina while helping your body adapt to stressful situations by being apoptogenic [15].

Your body uses the amino acid L-tyrosine to make dopamine and adrenaline. As a result, you'll have enhanced motor skills and sensitivity during workouts.

Instead of taking multiple doses throughout the day like other supplements, with Prime Shred, you only need to take three capsules before breakfast.

Pros

Vegan

Non-proprietary, transparent blend

Cons

One-month supplies are not eligible for refunds

Who Is PrimeShred Best For?

If you want a natural, transparent supplement to complement your rigorous workout routine, PrimeShred is an excellent choice. It's ideal for people who want to enhance fat burning while exercising and staying mentally alert.

Who Should Avoid PrimeShred?

Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or hoping to become pregnant should also stay away from this supplement. People with caffeine sensitivity should avoid PrimeShred because it contains three distinct caffeine sources.

Summary

All of the benefits of PrimeShred are listed here: it suppresses appetite, increases fat burning, boosts energy levels, and improves mood. This supplement should be helpful if you want to be motivated to exercise.

How Did We Choose the Best Appetite Suppressant pills?

How did we choose the best appetite suppressant pills? We evaluated eight key variables to find the top appetite suppressant available.

Ingredients Dosage Stimulants Safety Customer reviews Pricing Discounts Refund policy

Ingredients

We prioritized ingredient quality when selecting the best appetite-suppressant supplement, because most supplements lack clinical evidence supporting their effectiveness and rely on the strengths of their ingredients.

Dosage

The number of pills that a person must take each day was also considered. A sufficient dosage is required for supplements to be effective. However, some products need users to consume nine pills per day. Because an average individual would not find this realistic, products that required higher doses may have been rated lower.

Stimulants

According to experts, the best appetite suppressant pills contain stimulants such as green tea and coffee beans to boost fat breakdown and energy levels. Even though stimulants are effective, they also carry harmful side effects such as headaches and nausea. Though even the best appetite suppressant pills mostly contain stimulants.

Safety

We also looked at the health and safety risks associated with the supplement. It is rare for appetite suppressant supplements to be side effect-free, and suppressing appetite can be harmful. Even natural ingredients may cause mild symptoms. In some cases, certain ingredients were even linked to severe conditions such as liver disease.

Customer Reviews

Weight loss is the primary purpose of dietary supplements, so we investigated the effectiveness of the best appetite-suppressant pills based on customer reviews.

Pricing

No matter how effective weight loss supplements may be, they are worthless to you if they are outside of your budget. Because pricing was taken into consideration, we reviewed products of different prices. Our top picks for best hunger suppressants range from $30 to $75 for a one-month supply.

Discounts

Discounts make it easier to gamble on a weight loss supplement that is slightly higher than your budget. We considered available discounts when compiling our list of the best appetite suppressant pills.

Refund Policy

People want to find out for themselves whether appetite suppressants really work. The best appetite suppressant pills offer a risk-free way to sample dietary supplements. More extended refund periods may have resulted in higher product rankings, because we considered this.

What Are Natural Appetite Suppressants?

The best metabolism boosters control your hunger, curb your food cravings, and boost your metabolism in the same way that appetite suppressants do. Appetite suppressants are natural dietary supplements that disrupt your body's innate craving for food. They help you lose weight by controlling your hunger, curbing your food cravings, and boosting your metabolism.

Patients who have a BMI of 30 or higher and want to lose weight should take an appetite suppressant. An appetite suppressant may also be prescribed for patients with a BMI of 27 or higher who have preexisting conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

Taking certain supplements can prevent weight gain by inhibiting fat absorption. These should not be used as an appetite suppressant replacement unless recommended by a healthcare professional unless they suppress appetite.

How Do Appetite Suppressants Work?

Hunger-curbing supplements alter your brain's response to appetite. Your stomach feels full faster, and you consume fewer calories. That is how they help you lose weight. The active ingredients, dietary fiber, B vitamins, and caffeine in appetite suppressants help you feel full and boost your energy levels, in addition to helping you control your urge to eat.

If people take prescription medicine to curb their appetite, they should lose most of their weight in the first six months. After 12 weeks, your healthcare provider may recommend that you stop taking appetite suppressants if you have not lost at least 5% of your body weight.

Do Best Appetite Suppressant Pills Work for Weight Loss?

Appetite suppressants can be helpful for weight reduction when used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Taking appetite suppressant supplements can only be beneficial if you undertake a thorough weight loss program.

People who took appetite suppressants in a healthy lifestyle program lost an average of 3 to 12% more of their body weight than those who did not take the medication [17].

An appetite suppressant can help you lose weight, but its effects are limited, and patients frequently regain weight after discontinuing the drug. Creating healthy lifestyle habits is critical when taking appetite suppressants.

Obesity is a major health problem [1], and it's becoming more severe [2]. This condition can lead to health issues like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke [3]. If you're unable to lose weight on a weight loss drug or battling obesity, your doctor may refer you to a bariatric surgeon for further evaluation to check if it's a good choice. [4]

Doctors may prescribe appetite suppressant supplements for lifelong use if they are effective at helping you lose weight and produce no adverse side effects.

Are Hunger Suppressants Safe?

It is safe to use a hunger suppressant if your healthcare provider recommends it and you heed FDA warnings. Be careful when using appetite suppressant pills, as they can cause serious side effects.

Follow these guidelines to stay safe:

Only purchase appetite suppressant supplements from your physician's authorized suppliers .

Tell your doctor about any other medications , including vitamins and supplements, that you are taking.

Ask your doctor about appetite suppressants' drawbacks before taking them.

Using an appetite suppressant in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise routine is important.

People should not take appetite-suppressing supplements, as:

People are taking antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs.

Pregnant or nursing mothers should not take this medicine.

Have glaucoma, heart condition, or hyperactive thyroid prior to becoming pregnant.

Benefits of Appetite Suppressants

An appetite suppressant can get you started on your weight-loss journey and keep you motivated to stay on it if you have a hard time losing weight. According to the results of one study [17], weight loss drugs can help people lose up to 10% of their total body weight.

Significant weight loss improves your health and lowers your risk for chronic conditions. Losing weight may help regulate blood sugar levels, lower blood pressure and triglyceride levels. Joint pain and sleeping difficulties can also be reduced to improve your quality of life.

Compulsive overeating can be a problem for people who are bored, tired, or stressed. An appetite suppressant supplement can also change your eating habits by alerting you when you are full.

An inexpensive method of eliminating stubborn fat is to use appetite suppressants. Your insurance may cover certain prescription appetite suppressants. You can try over-the-counter weight loss supplements risk-free since they come with lengthy refund periods and discounts.

Best Appetite Suppressant Pills: Side Effects

Taking appetite suppressant supplements may pose a health risk, even if they provide advantages. Unless you are concerned about your appearance, you should only take appetite suppressants if concerned for your health under the guidance of a doctor.

Appetite suppressants can cause constipation and dry mouth, posing a life-threatening health risk such as liver damage.

Weight loss pills can produce a wide range of good and bad results. It would help if you considered the medication's price, your family's medical history, and the adverse reactions before taking them.

It is advisable to develop a comprehensive healthy lifestyle during treatment to avoid gaining weight again.

What Are the Types of Hunger Suppressant Pills?

Doctors can prescribe appetite suppressants, or you can buy them over the counter.

In most cases, hunger suppressants sold over-the-counter include ingredients that have either stimulating or thermogenic characteristics. There is little research on the effectiveness of over-the-counter appetite suppressants, but many contain natural ingredients such as chromium picolinate and green coffee bean extract.

Talking to your doctor before using an over-the-counter appetite suppressant is important, as some may interact negatively with other drugs and cause health problems.

FDA-Approved Appetite Suppressants

The fact that appetite suppressants pose a potential health risk prompts the FDA to monitor their manufacture and sale carefully. The FDA has sanctioned only a handful of prescription appetite suppressants. [17]

Diethylpropion Liraglutide Naltrexone-bupropion Phendimetrazine Phentermine Phentermine/Topiramate

Diethylpropion

The drug diethylpropion, sold under Tenuate or Tenuate Dospan, is an appetite suppressant. The FDA rarely approves prescription diet pills for long-term use, and diethylpropion is no exception. It is available in tablet form and should be used for a limited time.

It is important to use diethylpropion just like other appetite suppressant supplements in conjunction with diet and exercise to achieve lasting effects.

Habit-forming behavior can occur if the dosage is not taken accordingly. Only take the amount prescribed by your medical professional. Because diethylpropion can cause drowsiness, you must wait until you are familiar with the drug's effects before you drive or operate machines.

The group taking diethylpropion lost an average of 11 pounds over eight weeks, while the placebo group lost an average of only 6 pounds.

Liraglutide

Liraglutide is used to reduce appetite. It slows down the emptying process of the stomach, which leads to less hunger and more weight loss. Liraglutide is given in a liquid injection and should be administered once daily. The brand name for the weight loss drug liraglutide is Saxenda.

After 16 weeks of treatment with liraglutide for weight loss, you should expect to see results. If you do not see results at this time, it is unlikely that the drug will be effective for you and you should seek medical attention.

Aside from helping people lose weight, it has many other uses and benefits. It protects against diabetes-related heart and brain damage and regulates blood sugar levels.

Although liraglutide injections may enhance the development of thyroid tumors in animals, the National Institutes of Health warns against taking the medication. While it's unknown whether liraglutide causes human tumors, you should speak with your physician before taking the drug.

Naltrexone-bupropion

Contrave impacts the brain's hunger center to help you lose weight and control your food urges. Naltrexone-bupropion may help you eliminate stored fat and prevent weight gain if used in conjunction with a low-calorie diet and a vigorous exercise routine.

Naltrexone-bupropion is a twice-daily extended-release tablet. This medication should not be taken with a meal that is high in fat. Taking opioids with this combination is problematic due to increased health risks.

Patients taking Naltrexone should avoid taking certain antidepressants, as they contain the same active ingredients. NIH warns patients about the increased risk of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

Phendimetrazine

Phendimetrazine, an FDA-approved appetite suppressant, is sold under the Bontril PDM, Rapdone, Bock-Arate, and Stabec-1 brand names. It is possible to use phendimetrazine for various purposes, but if you're using it to suppress your appetite, do not suddenly cease intake because you might experience severe withdrawal symptoms and side effects.

Phendimetrazine is used to support healthy lifestyle changes, not to promote weight loss on its own like any other hunger-suppressing medication.

Phentermine

Phentermine helps people lose weight quickly when used with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Phentermine should provide noticeable results immediately. The drug should not be consumed in excess of the recommended amount. Because phentermine is habit-forming, take at most the recommended dose.

Dry mouth and constipation are two common side effects of phentermine, but high blood pressure and sleeplessness are two other possible severe consequences.

Phentermine/Topiramate

This combination of phentermine and topiramate is FDA authorized to suppress appetite in overweight individuals. People who have difficulty losing weight can use it to prolong their feeling of satiety after a meal.

Qsymia is a combination medication containing phentermine and topiramate that may be addictive. Long-term use of phentermine/topiramate is the only FDA-approved medication.

Best Appetite Suppressant Pills: Common FAQs

We answer the web’s most frequently asked questions about the best appetite suppressant pills.

What Is the Best Way To Suppress Appetite?

Choosing between FDA-approved prescription or natural appetite suppressants, the best option depends on your situation. PhenQ and Instant Knockout are our top picks for OTC supplements.

Is There a Pill That Stops Your Appetite?

No medicine can completely control your appetite; Despite this, medications and nutritional supplements can make you feel fuller for a more extended period. According to the FDA, certain prescription appetite-suppressant pills are available over the counter, but they should only be used for a limited period.

Long-term use of OTC appetite-suppressing supplements that are comprised of natural ingredients would be preferable.

How Can I Suppress My Appetite Without Eating?

Taking appetite suppressant pills can help you reduce your appetite, which can lead to weight loss. It would be best if you still ate when taking suppressants. The most successful weight loss occurs when appetite suppressants are combined with diet and exercise.

Best Appetite Suppressants Pills Review: Conclusion

The best appetite suppressant pills can help you lose weight by reducing hunger and promoting fat-burning. PhenQ is the most excellent suppressant on our list, thanks to its potent appetite-suppressing and metabolism-boosting properties. Instant Knockout is a close second, offering stimulant-free ingredients to help hunger-suppressing and fat-burning.

References:

