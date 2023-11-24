The best Apple Black Friday deals on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more

Since last Black Friday, Apple announced new devices at no fewer than three different events — and most of those products are already seeing discounts for Black Friday 2023. We found discounts on the new MacBook Pro models with the M3 chips, on the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and on the 15-inch MacBook Air. While the world didn’t see any new iPads this year, the 2022 models are still great — and some are discounted to new all-time lows. Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and B&H Photo.

AirPod Black Friday deals

AirPods Pro (2nd gen, USB-C)

When Apple announced the new iPhone 15 and its conversion to USB-C charging, the company also revealed the second generation AirPods Pro with the same connector. That version dropped to $190 at Amazon, Walmart, Target, B&H Photo, Best Buy. They’ve gone or as low as $189 recently, so this is within a dollar of that price. Other than the port, the hardware hasn’t changed so you’re still getting the earbuds we named the best pick for iPhone users in our guide. In addition to pairing well with Apple’s handsets, the buds also offer one of the best transparency modes on the market along with solid ANC and richer fuller sound than the previous generation Pros. The Lightning version is on sale for $185 at Verizon.

AirPods Max

The over-ear AirPods Max are normally far too expensive for us to recommend. But now they're down to $450, which is a new low price and $30 cheaper than Prime Day in October. Get the deal at Amazon, Walmart, Target, B&H Photo, Best Buy. They are well-designed, comfortable, and implement all of the helpful Siri integrations. We also like the great noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. While they’re a little heavy, the fit is still comfortable and the on-device controls, while unique, are simple and “a joy to use.”

AirPods (3rd gen)

The third generation AirPods with the Lightning charging case are down to $140 at Amazon, Walmart, Target, B&H Photo, Best Buy. They’re listed at $169 but often sell for closer to $150, so this is $10 off the usual. These non-Pro AirPods came out in 2021 and got a review score of 88 from us. They pair quickly with iPhones and are a good complement to Siri’s helpfulness. They don’t have ANC however — you’ll need to go for the AirPods Pro for that feature — but they do have Adaptive EQ which monitors and adapts sound in real time. The fit is comfortable and they’re water-resistant so they can handle workouts or the weather.

MacBook Black Friday Day deals

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023, M3)

The base model, 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M3 chip just came out in October but is already$150 off for Black Friday. After testing the new chip, we think the base model with 8GB of RAM may quickly get bogged down. If it's within your budget, we recommend the model with 16GB of RAM, which is unfortunately full price. But if you upgrade to a model with the M3 Pro chip for an even speedier experience — you'll get a $200 discount as it's down to $2,199 at B&H Photo. We gave the new M3 MacBook Pros an appreciative review and named them the best option for creatives in our buyer’s guide.

MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023, M2)

The 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June and added a little more screen real estate to an already great machine. It’s down to $1,049 for Black Friday at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s the same as the all-time low it’s hit a few times these past couple of months. It's $200 off at B&H Photo. We gave it a 96 in our review and liked how the bigger screen let you get the most out of the M2 processor.

Now that the M3 MacBook Pros have arrived, we’re guessing Apple will come out with M3-enabled Air models in 2024. Still the M2 has plenty of processing power and will serve you well as both a casual machine for playing games and watching shows, but can also hold its own with productivity tasks.

MacBook Air (13-inch, 2022, M2)

The original 13-inch MacBook Air is on sale for $929 at B&H Photo. It’s our top recommendation for a MacBook and beat out all brands in our laptop guide. The M2 chip is impressively fast and capable, the design is solid and the display is lovely. It’s more than capable for both work and play and should give you years of dependable use. But, again, the M3-enabled Airs are likely on their way in 2024. So if you know you’re drawn to the newest thing, you might want to wait.

MacBook Air (13-inch, 2020, M1)

The MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a couple years old at this point, but still officially part of Apple’s laptop lineup. It dropped to an all-time low of $750 for October’s Prime Day at Amazon and now Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for $750 and its $849 at B&H Photo. It’s the budget pick in our guide to MacBooks and the top pick in our guide to budget laptops. Check out our review from when it first came out in which we praised its quick speeds, excellent screen and good battery life.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now $730 with an attached coupon, which is $69 off and a new low price. Get the deal at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy. The Ultra 2 has the same new chip as the Apple Watch Series 9 so it can perform the new Double Tap trick, but also sports a more robust build and outdoor-specific features that make it suited to adventurers. There’s a siren to alert people to your presence as well as a dive meter, waypoint setting capabilities and night mode to preserve your low-light vision. It's our recommended Apple Watch for adventurers.

Apple Watch Series 9

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is seeing a $70 discount that brings it to $330 at Amazon, Target and Walmart. That's a new low for the wearable. It debuted alongside the iPhone 15 back in September and the big change this time around is a new SiP (system in package) chip that allows for a Double Tap feature that lets you tap your thumb and forefinger together to answer calls and more. It also allows for the onboard processing of Siri requests, making simple demands (like starting a timer or a workout) happen faster. The Series 9 has an always-on display and when paired with the Sport Loop is a carbon neutral product. As has been the case for many years now, the Apple Watch is an excellent fitness companion, offering comprehensive health and activity data. It also happens to be our favorite smartwatch for most people.

Apple Watch SE

The most affordable smartwatch in the lineup is the Apple Watch SE, which is now down to $179. It has a list price of $249 but has regularly sold for $220 lately. We called it the best smartwatch money can buy in our review when it came out in 2022. It lacks an always-on display and a few of the more specialized health sensors, like the blood oxygen app, but the fitness features and tracking data are well-rounded, plus the notifications and integrations are particularly convenient for iPhone users.

Apple iPad Black Friday deals

iPad (9th generation)

Apple’s ninth generation standard iPad dropped to a new all-time low of $249 during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale and then hovered at the price for the next few weeks. Now it’s down to $230 at Amazon, Walmart, Target, B&H Photo and Best Buy. It’s not the newest slate, but it’s the recommended budget pick in our guide to the best Apple Tablets because it’s powerful enough for couch surfing, playing Apple Arcade games and watching Netflix — plus it's the most affordable way to get an iPad.

iPad Air

The base model of the latest generation of the iPad Air has an MSRP of $599 and is now down to $499, a price its hit quite a few times in 2023. This is the iPad we recommend for most people because it’s speedy, has a great screen and works with current-generation accessories. It can act as a rather powerful entertainment option for games and streaming, but is powerful enough to serve as a productivity device when paired up with a stylus or mouse and a keyboard. Now that the M3 chip has been loosed upon the world, the iPad Air, which houses the M1 chip, is primed for an update, which will likely come next year (along with a potential price increase).

iPad mini

For a more portable iPad experience, the iPad mini offers a bigger screen than your phone, but is barely as easy to carry around with you. It’s listed at $499, but has dropped as low as $400 many times this year. Now it’s back down to that low at Amazon, Target and Best Buy. The smaller iPad got a refresh last year, adding a new Liquid Retina screen, a Touch-ID top button instead of a Home button, and a USB-C charging. The performance is snappy and the integration with the second-generation Apple Pencil makes it excel as a digital notebook. As we said in our review, with the mini, Apple “quashes notion that ‘smaller’ means ‘lesser.’”

Apple accessories Black Friday deals

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard is our pick for one of the best iPad accessories you can buy. It's a pretty pricey add-on but now that it's down to $259 at Amazon, it's a little easier to justify. It magnetically attaches to the latest iPad Pros and keeps them “floating” above the keyboard (which also has a trackpad). We found it comfortable for typing and like that it acts as a cover when closed.

Apple AirTags

A four-pack of Apple AirTags is $80 right now at Amazon, thanks to a 19 percent discount. They go for $29 each at full price, so the deal will save you $9 a pop. AirTags are our top picks for Bluetooth trackers for iPhone users as they tap into Apple’s disturbingly vast FindMy network, using other Apple mobiles to find your lost stuff. If you want just a single AirTag, you can grab one for $24 (a $5 discount) at Walmart and Target.

Apple Pencil

Apple now makes three different Apple Pencils. The original recharges via Lightning. The second generation recharges wirelessly and the new USB-C looks a lot like the first generation, but charges via USB-C instead of lighting. Each one has different iPad compatibility with iPads. While that part is confusing, the pencil itself is rather elegant and one of the best accessories for your iPad. The 1st gen pencil is on sale for $73 at Amazon, while the 2nd generation stylus is down to $89. The USB-C model has an MSRP of $79 but is down to $71 at Amazon.

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is our favorite premium streaming device and is currently $125 at B&H Photo. That's not a huge discount, but the streaming box rarely goes on sale. We gave it a 94 in our review because it’s fast, has an excellent Siri remote and integrates seamlessly with Apple’s overall ecosystem. Navigation is clean and easy to use, plus the device can stream in 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision.

Mac Mini M2

The base model of Apple diminutive desktop computer, the Mac mini, is currently on sale for $100 off for Black Friday at Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy. It earned an 86 in our review because it packs a lot of processing power, using the same M2 chip as the two current-model MacBook Airs — but it’s much cheaper than either laptop. If you need a little more storage, you can get it with 512GB of SSD for $699 at B&H Photo.

