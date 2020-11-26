Best Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Compared by Spending Lab
Save on a selection of Apple Watch 4 deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, including the best GPS only & GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm, 44mm) savings
Black Friday 2020 experts are reviewing the best Apple Watch smartwatch and watch band deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular and GPS only models in 44mm and 40mm case sizes. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals:
Save up to $200 on Apple Watch Series 4 at Verizon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 4 available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and milanese loop and sport band options
Save up to $330 on Apple Watch Series 4 at AT&T - check live prices on the Apple Watch Series 4 available in 44mm case size and silver aluminum color
Save up to $30 on the Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Watch Series 4 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
Best Apple Watch Deals:
Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T - click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon - check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
Save up to $100 on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
Save up to $250 on Apple Watches with any iPhone purchase at Verizon - check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to view even more active savings. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)