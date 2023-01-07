Thomas De Wever / Getty Images

With inflation still battering bank accounts (not to mention the debt-inducing holidays still fresh in the rearview mirror), saving money is top of mind for Americans. Sometimes, though, you have to dish out a pretty penny for something you really need — like a major appliance.

Fortunately, Costco has some great discounts right now in this department. Let’s have a look at the seven best appliance deals at Costco in January.

Refrigerators

LG 24 cu. ft. Counter-Depth InstaView Door-in-Door Smart Refrigerator With Craft Ice Maker

“This is one of the newer high-tech models with InstaView which is meant to provide the ability to look inside your fridge without opening the door and letting cold air out,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “It also includes a dual ice maker with regular cubed or crushed ice and Craft Ice, which is designed to be slower melting. This is definitely an investment appliance, but its current price is $400 off and $50 cheaper than what LG is charging directly; plus with Costco the price includes delivery and installation, haul away, a 2-year warranty and up to 4% back in rewards.”

The LG 24 cu. ft. Counter-Depth InstaView Door-in-Door Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice Maker costs $4,049.99. This offer is valid through January 18.

Whirlpool 21 cu. ft. Counter Depth Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Frameless Glass Shelves

“As far as appliances go, this is on the cheaper side of refrigerators, even at $1600+,” Ramhold said. “This deal is only valid on the stainless steel model [and] provides $300 off. Plus, this model includes features like EveryDrop Filtration, In-Door-Ice Storage, and Accu-Chill temperature management. Like other Costco appliances, this one is also eligible for delivery and installation, haul away, a 2-year warranty, and up to 4% back in rewards included in the price.”

The Whirlpool 21 cu. ft. Counter Depth Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Frameless Glass Shelves costs $1,629.99. This offer is valid through January 18.

Whirlpool 20 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Frameless Glass Shelves

“This is a pretty basic model and the price is only good for the white color, but if you’re looking for a simple but newer fridge or are on a tighter budget, this is a solid pick,” Ramhold said. “It does have features like the Flexi-Slide bin which can be moved side to side to easily make room for taller items in the fridge; it also is eligible for the same perks as the other models. It’s also $330 off.”

The Whirlpool 20 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Frameless Glass Shelves costs $699.99. This offer is valid through January 18.

Samsung 30 cu. ft. Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

“This refrigerator may look plain, but it’s part of the well-reviewed Bespoke series and meant to seamlessly blend with the rest of your kitchen,” Ramhold said. “It features a Beverage Center so you can choose between an internal dispenser or a built-in autofill water pitcher, plus it has an extra-large capacity, a dual ice maker, and comes in a variety of colors all at the same price. It’s $700 off and the price includes delivery and installation, haul away, a 3-year warranty, and up to 4% back in rewards.”

The Samsung 30 cu. ft. Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center costs $2,199.99. The offer is valid through January 22.

Washers and Dryers

LG WashTower Single Unit ELECTRIC With Center Control 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer With TurboSteam

“If you need to upgrade your washer and dryer, this tower unit is a solid all-in-one set perfect for smaller spaces,” Ramhold said. “There are four colors to choose from which provide even more variety, with some offering greater savings. The white color is $600 off, while red, black, and green are all $700 off.”

The LG WashTower Single Unit ELECTRIC with Center Control 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer with TurboSteam starts at $1,899.99. This offer is valid through January 15.

Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer With Super Speed Wash and 7.5 cu. ft. Smart ELECTRIC Dryer With Steam Sanitize+

“This is an excellent upgrade to a side-by-side washer and dryer and comes in white, platinum, or champagne colors to match your decorating scheme,” Ramhold said. “This set includes WiFi connectivity so you can receive alerts when your load of laundry is done as well as start loads remotely and even schedule cycles from your phone. They reportedly wash and dry in under an hour, which makes the chore much faster, and the washer features steam for pre-treating stains to knock them out on the first wash. The white model is $500 off while the platinum and champagne colors are $700 off.”

The Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and 7.5 cu. ft. Smart ELECTRIC Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ sells for $1,499.99 through January 22.

Ovens

Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Induction Range With Smart Dial and Air Fry

“If you don’t mind having smart appliances, this could be a good one to add to your lineup,” Ramhold said. “It’s a bit more expensive than basic models, but it features Smart Dial so that the oven learns your cooking preferences, the ability to air fry, and an induction burner for better heat control. The stainless steel model is $1,050 off while the black stainless steel model is $1,100.”

The Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Induction Range with Smart Dial and Air Fry sells for $1,999.99 through January 22.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Appliance Deals at Costco in January