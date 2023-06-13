The Best in Automotive, From Ferrari’s Purosangue SUV to the Arch 1s Motorcycle

The Big Idea: A Better Battery—and Beyond

As with a child’s first steps, the automotive industry’s halting and at times bumpy adoption of electrification is to be celebrated—but more is expected. To maximize initial momentum, automakers have latched on to lithium-ion, the battery tech that’s currently most cost-effective for production. But they’ll soon need to let go if real advancement is to be made.

“We started, as an industry, with electric cars less than 10 years ago. There’s so much that we need to learn,” says Pablo Di Si, president and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “Remember cell phones 30 years ago?”

Today’s rechargeable lithium-ion setup relies on minerals—nickel, magnesium, cobalt, and graphite—that require extensive mining, and the liquid electrolyte is highly flammable.

“There will be a lot of change,” says Dr. Uwe Keller, head of battery development for Mercedes-Benz. “At the moment, we’re all working on getting cobalt-free cathode materials, and on the anode side, we are looking to introduce silica,” which allows for greater battery capacity. According to Keller, this represents “a big potential for increasing the energy density” while simultaneously reducing battery weight. In layman’s terms, that means shorter charge times and better overall drive dynamics.

The elusive panacea is solid-state, an approach that replaces the combustible electrolyte fluid with a material alternative. Among the most intriguing is graphene, an incredibly strong hexagonal carbon matrix that’s a single atom thick, which, as Keller explains, gives it “very high thermal and electrical conductivity,” though he adds that it’s currently very expensive and challenging to produce.

But if eliminating emissions is the overall goal, then abandoning the internal-combustion engine (ICE) entirely might be premature when sustainable gas, also known as e-fuel, is factored in. Motorsports have long been a real-world, high-stress laboratory for automotive tech, and many racing insiders see ICE systems remaining relevant. “I’m sure there’s a lot more development that can be done on the internal-combustion engine,” says Zak Brown, CEO of Formula 1 team McLaren Racing. He believes the areas of focus will be “hybrid, the fuels, and the regeneration of energy.”

After all, as Volkswagen’s Di Si points out, “CO2 is not created by the engine; CO2 is created by what you put in there.” To that end, VW subsidiary Porsche is one of the main drivers of e-fuel implementation. “We would like to prove that e-fuels can be produced on an industrial scale,” says a spokesperson for the marque.

Scale is also a roadblock for hydrogen, another alternative fuel source. According to Angelo Kafantaris, the man behind Hyperion Motors and its 2,038 hp, hydrogen-powered XP-1 hypercar, the energy-storage capacity for the plentiful element is “112.6 times better than lithium-ion.” But the CEO admits that his “challenge is making it as affordable as possible.”

The lithium-ion battery is a critical first step toward zero-emission propulsion, but other technologies also need room to get up to speed. “The industry is constantly working on alternatives—it has to,” says Dr. K. Venkatesh Prasad, senior vice president and chief innovation officer at the Center for Automotive Research. “To put electrification in perspective, it’s big, it’s happening right now,” he says. “But electrification is not the end.”

