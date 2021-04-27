Best automotive sun shades for 2021







When the warmer months roll around, keeping your car cool can be a constant battle. It can be easy enough to park in the shade or even roll into a garage, but many of us don't have that luxury. Luckily, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get a sun shade or two to help protect your car interior from harmful UV rays, but with so many sun shades out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the "best." Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" shade is, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews from all across the web.

Hundred Dollar Bill Front Windshield Sun Shade - $17.90 at Amazon

Key features

Available in nine different designs

58" width x 28" height

Can keep your interior 30 - 50°F cooler

100% UV protection

Foldable accordion design

Reversible

Featured five-star review:

"I am strangely picky about sun shades, so to say I am thrilled with this sun shade is something. I love the ease of this sun shade, I love the look of this sun shade, I love how functional it is and how it easily folds and stores. It [even] has a velcro strap to keep it folded nicely. It's quick and easy to use. The flag is a bonus, [it] looks amazing in my car! Love everything about it. #USA" - Amazon reviewer, Debbie K.

A1 Shades - From $13.99 at Amazon.com

Key features

Available in seven different sizes (size chart available on product listing)

Blocks UV rays

"Support structures fully adapt to the front window of your SUV or car"

Featured five-star review:

"I had just asked my two grown sons why NO ONE was capable of making a car sun shade that would actually work. Summer after summer I would spend money on shades that would melt as soon as the temperature went past 75 degrees - which it always does in Southern California. I haunted the big box/home improvement/auto stores and even ordered some from Amazon. Epic failures, all! I LOVE THESE! The size chart in the description is easy to read and both shades fit our cars perfectly - a small 4-door Kia Forte and my husband's Kia Sportage. They're easy to unfold and stay up even without using the sun visors but I used them anyway. It's really pitiful how thrilled I am with these but I always tell my boys that it's not the big things in life that will bring you down it's the constant irritation from the little things. Thank you A1! I'm gifting these to all my friends and family." - Amazon reviewer, Paula J.

Magnelex Windshield Sunshade - From $13.90 at Amazon.com

Key features

Available in four different sizes (size chart available on product listing)

Fits "perfectly" on most compact cars

Premium quality reflective polyester material is used

Includes a storage bag

Includes "steering wheel cover sunshade" bonus product

Featured five-star review:

"If you’re too lazy to go out to your car with a tape measure, this what you do:

-Buy the extra large for any full size pickup(fits my F-150 perfectly).

-Buy the large if your car is a boat (think Cadillac, Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7 series, etc.)

-Everything else (most cars) get the medium!

Don’t be like me and buy the large for your BMW 5 series (not a small car by any means). It will not fit! It’s very awkward and a pain to try to use.

PS: This is a good product and I do recommend it." - Amazon reviewer, This Guy

Enovoe Car Window Shade (2 Pack) - $12.97

Key features

Best-selling sunshade on Amazon

Meant for windows / comes in a 2-pack

Blocks over 97% of UV rays

Dual layer design provides protection while maintaining visibility

Size is 21" x 14" - fits most car windows

Includes a free premium pouch for storage

Includes a free e-book with tips for keeping your children safe in the heat

Includes a lifetime money-back guarantee

Featured five-star review:

"It seems trivial to rave about these, but after a 1,900 mile road trip across the southwest, I have to say I am really impressed by these! Our family went on a driving vacation in the behemoth that is a Ford Excursion. Despite tinted windows, the interior can still get warm, especially when it's hauling 8 people, one of them, a three year old child. The child's mother expressed concern with his car seat being in the sun for extended drive periods so I randomly bought these to help assuage her worries. By the end of the first day, everyone sitting on the sunny side was requesting these nifty, easy to stick on shades to block the glaring 100°+ sun! Because of the vehicle's large size, thankfully, I had ordered two packs (4 in each one) so we had enough for everyone and it helped keep the interior cooler during the day when we weren't in it. I really didn't think I'd appreciate these enough to give them a second thought after initial purchase. But now, I'm ordering a set for my other cars." - Amazon reviewer, Unnamed Amazon Customer

EcoNour Windshield Sun Shade - From $13.96 at Amazon.com

Key features

Available in six different sizes (size chart available on product listing)

Protects against harmful UV rays

Easily pops out and folds back

Meant for storage in your door pockets

Featured five-star review:

"This is super easy to use. [Just] open and put [it] in [your] window, can't get any easier than that. My GMC Denali sits outside in the Southeastern NC sun all day and this really made a difference. When I get into my truck I can actually sit on the leather seats without being burned. It also keeps the sun [off] my dash which is important down here in the Southeast. I would definitely recommend it." - Amazon reviewer, Sharon

More Top Picks

