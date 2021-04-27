Best automotive sun shades for 2021

Autoblog Staff
·5 min read



Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When the warmer months roll around, keeping your car cool can be a constant battle. It can be easy enough to park in the shade or even roll into a garage, but many of us don't have that luxury. Luckily, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get a sun shade or two to help protect your car interior from harmful UV rays, but with so many sun shades out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the "best." Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" shade is, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews from all across the web.

Hundred Dollar Bill Front Windshield Sun Shade - $17.90 at Amazon

Key features

  • Available in nine different designs

  • 58" width x 28" height

  • Can keep your interior 30 - 50°F cooler

  • 100% UV protection

  • Foldable accordion design

  • Reversible

Featured five-star review:

"I am strangely picky about sun shades, so to say I am thrilled with this sun shade is something. I love the ease of this sun shade, I love the look of this sun shade, I love how functional it is and how it easily folds and stores. It [even] has a velcro strap to keep it folded nicely. It's quick and easy to use. The flag is a bonus, [it] looks amazing in my car! Love everything about it. #USA" - Amazon reviewer, Debbie K.

A1 Shades - From $13.99 at Amazon.com

Key features

  • Available in seven different sizes (size chart available on product listing)

  • Blocks UV rays

  • "Support structures fully adapt to the front window of your SUV or car"

Featured five-star review:

"I had just asked my two grown sons why NO ONE was capable of making a car sun shade that would actually work. Summer after summer I would spend money on shades that would melt as soon as the temperature went past 75 degrees - which it always does in Southern California. I haunted the big box/home improvement/auto stores and even ordered some from Amazon. Epic failures, all! I LOVE THESE! The size chart in the description is easy to read and both shades fit our cars perfectly - a small 4-door Kia Forte and my husband's Kia Sportage. They're easy to unfold and stay up even without using the sun visors but I used them anyway. It's really pitiful how thrilled I am with these but I always tell my boys that it's not the big things in life that will bring you down it's the constant irritation from the little things. Thank you A1! I'm gifting these to all my friends and family." - Amazon reviewer, Paula J.

Magnelex Windshield Sunshade - From $13.90 at Amazon.com

Key features

  • Available in four different sizes (size chart available on product listing)

  • Fits "perfectly" on most compact cars

  • Premium quality reflective polyester material is used

  • Includes a storage bag

  • Includes "steering wheel cover sunshade" bonus product

Featured five-star review:

"If you’re too lazy to go out to your car with a tape measure, this what you do:
-Buy the extra large for any full size pickup(fits my F-150 perfectly).
-Buy the large if your car is a boat (think Cadillac, Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7 series, etc.)
-Everything else (most cars) get the medium!
Don’t be like me and buy the large for your BMW 5 series (not a small car by any means). It will not fit! It’s very awkward and a pain to try to use.
PS: This is a good product and I do recommend it." - Amazon reviewer, This Guy

Enovoe Car Window Shade (2 Pack) - $12.97

Key features

  • Best-selling sunshade on Amazon

  • Meant for windows / comes in a 2-pack

  • Blocks over 97% of UV rays

  • Dual layer design provides protection while maintaining visibility

  • Size is 21" x 14" - fits most car windows

  • Includes a free premium pouch for storage

  • Includes a free e-book with tips for keeping your children safe in the heat

  • Includes a lifetime money-back guarantee

Featured five-star review:

"It seems trivial to rave about these, but after a 1,900 mile road trip across the southwest, I have to say I am really impressed by these! Our family went on a driving vacation in the behemoth that is a Ford Excursion. Despite tinted windows, the interior can still get warm, especially when it's hauling 8 people, one of them, a three year old child. The child's mother expressed concern with his car seat being in the sun for extended drive periods so I randomly bought these to help assuage her worries. By the end of the first day, everyone sitting on the sunny side was requesting these nifty, easy to stick on shades to block the glaring 100°+ sun! Because of the vehicle's large size, thankfully, I had ordered two packs (4 in each one) so we had enough for everyone and it helped keep the interior cooler during the day when we weren't in it. I really didn't think I'd appreciate these enough to give them a second thought after initial purchase. But now, I'm ordering a set for my other cars." - Amazon reviewer, Unnamed Amazon Customer

EcoNour Windshield Sun Shade - From $13.96 at Amazon.com

Key features

  • Available in six different sizes (size chart available on product listing)

  • Protects against harmful UV rays

  • Easily pops out and folds back

  • Meant for storage in your door pockets

Featured five-star review:

"This is super easy to use. [Just] open and put [it] in [your] window, can't get any easier than that. My GMC Denali sits outside in the Southeastern NC sun all day and this really made a difference. When I get into my truck I can actually sit on the leather seats without being burned. It also keeps the sun [off] my dash which is important down here in the Southeast. I would definitely recommend it." - Amazon reviewer, Sharon

More Top Picks

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Riz Ahmed sweetly fixed his wife's hair on the Oscars red carpet

    "I'm the official groomer," Riz Ahmed joked after asking photographers to pause so he could fix his wife's hair on the Oscars red carpet.

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump told eight times more inaccurate statements than Biden in first 100 days as president

    Democrat’s twitter feed responsible for a single falsehood in first months in office

  • Local NAACP president calls on Sheriff, DA to resign after fatal police shooting

    Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers says he is 'horrified' by handling of body camera footage in fatal officer-involved shooting of Andrew Brown; FOX News' Griff Jenkins reports on 'Your World'

  • Police: Daughter held without bond after fatally shooting mother

    A mother was shot and killed in Ellicott City. Her daughter is accused of pulling the trigger and now police expect her to face a first-degree murder charge.

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Joint address 2021: How to watch Biden’s first big speech to Congress

    US President is expected to share his vision for next 12 months

  • Alaska Republican Lora Reinbold forced to take daylong ferry and car trip after airline ban over mask

    Alaska Airlines bans Republican for ‘continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy’

  • Hong Kong, Singapore to start long-delayed travel bubble next month

    HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. The bubble between two of Asia's biggest financial hubs had been slated to begin last November but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight, Hong Kong's Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku said at simultaneous press events.

  • ‘Crime against humanity’: Human rights experts issue damning report on police killings of Black Americans

    International commissioners find ‘alarming, national pattern of disproportionate use of deadly force’ in US

  • Newsom blasts ‘right-wing power grab’ after recall petition secures enough signatures for vote

    It comes just days after reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner officially announced her run for governor

  • Covid: Countries send aid to ease India's oxygen emergency

    The UK is sending oxygen machines and ventilators while France and the US are also sending supplies.

  • Andrew Brown autopsy shows ‘kill shot to the back of the head,’ family attorney says

    The private autopsy results were shared Tuesday at an emotional news conference in downtown Elizabeth City.

  • Fact check: Biden was not the only world leader wearing mask during virtual climate summit

    Online posts claiming Biden was the only person to wear a mask during the virtual climate summit are false.

  • 15 times women made history in 2021

    Chloé Zhao won the best director Oscar for "Nomadland," becoming only the second woman ever and the first Asian woman to do so.