The best baby deals on bassinets, cribs, strollers and more during Prime Day

Don't wait on these great Prime Day deals!

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you’re settling into a new routine or preparing for a new arrival, a baby requires a lot of products to be happy and healthy. This is your last chance to find the best products for your baby for Amazon Prime Day 2022, which ends today, July 13th.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

We’ve rounded up the hottest Amazon deals on baby products, from video monitors, bassinets, cribs, strollers, carriers, clothing, bottles, and more. Don’t sleep on these deals, as they’re available today only for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

►Here's every store running competing Prime Day Sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

The best stroller sales during Prime Day

This great stroller from Mompush is a steal!

The best nursing products on sale during Prime Day

Get a great set of baby bottles on the cheap.

The best cribs on sale during Prime Day

We've rounded up the best cribs out there.

Story continues

The best deals on baby clothing during Prime Day

Find cute baby clothes at unbeatable prices.

The best bassinet sales for Prime Day

The best video monitors on sale during Prime Day

The best baby monitors on sale for Prime Day.

The best baby toy sales for Prime Day

Find the best interactive baby toys for your child.

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022 baby deals: Comotomo, Mompush on sale.