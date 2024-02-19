This is the best bakery in Arkansas, according to Yelp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking for a sweet treat in Northwest Arkansas, you might want to check out the best bakery, according to Yelp.

Yelp’s reached out to its Elite Squad for opinions on where the best bakery is in every state.

In Arkansas, Little Bread Company in Fayetteville was chosen as the best bakery in the state with a 4.1 rating and 181 reviews.

Little Bread Company says they are a community bakery that makes dozens of made-from-scratch items a day.

According to Yelp, the bakery’s specialties are sandwiches, fresh bread, cream puffs, cakes, pastries and coffee.

The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

