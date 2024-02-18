This is the best bakery in California, according to Yelp

Whether it’s a freshly baked apple pie, a warm brownie, a flaky croissant or a sweet jelly doughnut, California has no shortage of some of the best bakeries in the country.

To celebrate the best sweet treats from across the U.S., Yelp’s Elite Squad has spoken to crown the Best Bakeries to Treat Yourself in Every State.

The winners on this list serve up a variety of pastries, cakes, cookies, desserts and more while amassing a loyal, devoted fan base along the way.

In California, one bakery takes the crown as the best in the state — Cream Pan in Tustin.

This local gem is known for its famous strawberry croissants while also serving up a large variety of French and Japanese-inspired baked goods including scones, brioches, cakes, tarts, doughnuts and more.

The eponymous cream pan is still among the shop’s classic best-sellers. Cream pans are soft, sweet buns with a light custard filling inside.

Palmier and almond croissant at Cream Pan Bakery in Tustin, California. (Cream Pan Bakery)

Pastries at Cream Pan Bakery in Tustin, California. (Cream Pan Bakery)

Matcha mille crepe cake and fruit tart cake at Cream Pan Bakery in Tustin, California. (Cream Pan Bakery)

Fruit tart and ham and cheese croissant at Cream Pan Bakery in Tustin, California. (Cream Pan Bakery)

For those craving something savory, Cream Pan also serves up sandwiches such as chicken katsu, turkey avocado, a yakisoba sandwich and more. Curry dishes and Japanese hot dogs are also available as well as sushi-inspired offerings.

Founded in 2002, the bakery has gained many local fans with lines often seen wrapping around the entrance.

Cream Pan has since expanded to three locations in Southern California — Tustin and Fountain Valley in Orange County and Lomita in Los Angeles County.

The full list of the best bakery in every state according to Yelp can be found here.

