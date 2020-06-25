The best balance transfer credit cards of 2020

Taking advantage of an interest-free balance transfer offer may help save you money while paying down debt.

When you have outstanding credit card debt, you’re essentially making two monthly payments. You must first pay the interest charges that have incurred on your average daily balance, and only then will the remainder of your payment apply toward your purchases.

But if you transfer your credit card balances to a new card with an interest-free balance transfer offer, all of your payments apply toward reducing your balance while the promotional financing offer applies. This allows you to eliminate the interest charges while speeding up the repayment of your debt—plus, it can save you some money in the process.

Here are the best balance transfer credit cards we evaluated, ranked in order:

Things to know about balance transfer credit cards

Credit cards with 0% APR introductory periods typically require applicants to have good or excellent credit. Even then, you might not receive a sufficient credit line to transfer all of your outstanding balances.

You can’t transfer balances between two cards issued by the same bank or credit union. That’s because these offers are designed to attract new customers, and banks don’t want to lose out on interest payments owed by existing account holders.

To get the most out of an intro APR on balance transfers, you should always try to pay off your entire balance before the promotional financing expires.

You should never rely on an interest-free balance transfer offer to postpone repayment of your balances. You also shouldn’t count on perpetually avoiding paying interest by receiving additional 0% APR balance transfer offers in the future.

How we evaluated

I’ve been writing about credit cards, travel rewards, and consumer credit since 2008. As the market for balance transfer cards is constantly changing, I looked at the latest offers from all of the major credit card issuers.

When selecting a balance transfer credit card, key factors include the duration of 0% APR financing and the balance transfer fee. You might also want to consider the standard APR, which will apply after the promotional rate ends. While less important in this instance, we also looked at rewards earned from spending and any bonuses offered to new applicants.

Amex EveryDay More

Among the best balance transfer credit cards, this one earns the top position on our list as it offers 15 months of interest-free financing and no balance transfer fees. While two other cards currently match this offer, the Amex EveryDay excels because it’s also one of the top travel rewards cards without an annual fee.

The balance transfer offer: New applicants receive 15 months of interest-free financing on both new purchases and balance transfers completed within 60 days of account opening. But what makes this card special is that there are no balance transfer fees. In contrast, most 0% interest balance transfer offers have a fee of either 3% or 5% of the amount transferred.

Other important features: New applicants earn 10,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $1,000 within three months of account opening. The card also offers double points on up to $6,000 spent each year at U.S. supermarkets and one point per dollar spent elsewhere. And when you make 20 or more transactions in a billing period, you’ll earn 20% more points. These points can be redeemed for rewards such as travel reservations, gift cards, and merchandise, or you can transfer your points to airline and hotel partners. While there’s no annual fee, there is a 2.7% foreign transaction fee.

Chase Slate More

The Chase Slate has a balance transfer offer that’s very similar to the Amex EveryDay, but it narrowly finishes behind because it lacks rewards. In short, it’s a very simple card that’s designed to help customers pay down their balances as quickly as possible.