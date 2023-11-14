Which is the best bar in the Charlotte area? Vote for your favorite of the top 74.

It’s no secret that there are dozens of bars to grab a drink around the Charlotte area.

From pubs and taverns to cocktail bars and rooftops, the city is home to a long list of popular hot spots. It’s pretty clear our readers agree, because when we asked for the best bars in Charlotte, more than 200 nominations came in.

After tallying up your top picks, we compiled a list of your favorite bars. Editor’s note: We didn’t include breweries, as we held another contest just for them! Check out your favorite breweries here.

Now it’s time to vote for the best of the best. Here are the details:

  • Round One will determine the Top 38 and is currently live. It will be live until noon Nov. 17.

  • Round Two will determine the Top 20 and will be live from about noon Nov. 17 until noon Nov. 21.

  • Round Three will determine the Top 8 and will be live from about noon Nov. 21 until noon Nov. 28.

  • Round Four will determine the Top 4 and will be live from about noon Nov. 28 until noon Nov. 30.

  • Round Five will determine the Top 2 and will be live from about noon Nov. 30 until noon Dec. 4.

  • The final round will determine the winner and will be live from about noon Dec. 4 until noon Dec. 6.

*Note: This is not a scientific poll or survey. If you have more than one favorite, you are welcome to refresh the poll and submit a second vote. Bars owned by companies with more than 100 locations worldwide were disqualified.

Top 74: The full list of CharlotteFive’s Readers’ Choice Best Bar nominees

1501 S. Mint

Location: 1501 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Al’s Bar & Grille

Location: 8321 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031

Angry Ales

Location: 1518 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

Artisan’s Palate

Location: 1218 E 36th St A, Charlotte, NC 28205

The Bar at Supperland

Location: 1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

BAR ONE Lounge

Location: 6815 Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210

Biblio

Location: 2001 W Morehead St Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28208

Billy Sunday

Location: Optimist Hall, 1115 N Brevard St Stall #6, Charlotte, NC 28206

BIN 110

Location: 19712 One Norman Blvd Suite 110, Cornelius, NC 28031

The Blind Pig

Location: 453 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Boardwalk Billy’s

Location: 1407 13th Ave N, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

BrickTop’s

Location: 6401 Carnegie Blvd #1B, Charlotte, NC 28211

CharBar No. 7

Location: 4130 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226

The Cellar at Duckworth’s

Location: 330 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Comet Grill

Location: 2224 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Courtyard Hooligans

Location: 140 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202

The Crunkleton

Location: 1957 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Dandelion Market

Location: 118 W 5th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Dot Dot Dot

Location: 4237 Park Rd Unit B, Charlotte, NC 28209

Dilworth Tasting Room

Location: 300 E Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210

The Dog Bar

Location: 3307 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Elsewhere

Location: 101 W Worthington Ave STE 140, Charlotte, NC 28203

The Fat Parrots

Location: 5416 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216

Foxcroft Wine Co.

Location: 1235 East Blvd i, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 7824 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226

Location: 7416 Waverly Walk Ave SUITE H-1A, Charlotte, NC 28277

Goldie’s

Location: 3601 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Graham St. Pub & Patio

Location: 400 S Graham St #4, Charlotte, NC 28202

Hattie’s Tap & Tavern

Location: 2918 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Humbug

Location: 2501 The Plaza #1, Charlotte, NC 28206

Idlewild

Location: 424 E 36th St Unit 2, Charlotte, NC 28205

Intermezzo Pizzeria & Cafe

Location: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Jackalope Jacks

Location: 1801 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Jackbeagle’s

Location: 3213 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 1404 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208

The Jailhouse

Location: 23 S Main St unit b, Belmont, NC 28012

Jeff’s Bucket Shop

Location: 1601 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

LaBARatory

Location: Urban District Market, 2315 N Davidson St #300, Charlotte, NC 28205

The Local

Location: 105 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

LoSo Tavern

Location: 4548 Old Pineville Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28217

Lucky Lou’s Tavern

Location: 5124 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Mariposa

Location: 500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Matthews Social House

Location: 105 W. Charles St., Matthews, NC 28105

Midwood Country Club

Location: 2123 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Moosehead Grill

Location: 1807 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

Nick and Mike Bar and Grill

Location: 11524 N. Tryon St., #7, Charlotte, NC 28262

NoDa Company Store/NoDa Company Canteen

Location: 3221 Yadkin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 1824 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206

Petra’s

Location: 1919 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Pins Mechanical Company

Location: 307 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Providence Road Sundries

Location: 1522 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

QC Pour House

Location: 200 W Tremont Ave #101, Charlotte, NC 28203

Rí Rá Irish Pub

Location: 208 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

RSVP

Location: 225 Fairwood Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Selwyn Avenue Pub

Location: 2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209

Seoul Food Meat Company

Location: 1400 S Church St a, Charlotte, NC 28203

Sidelines

Location: 4544 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

SIP

Location: 200 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Sir Edmond Halley’s

Location: 4151 Park Rd A, Charlotte, NC 28209

Skiptown

Location: 222 Rampart St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Slingshot

Location: 332 W Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Smokey Joe’s Cafe and Bar

Location: 510 Briar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Spindle Bar

Location: Optimist Hall, 1115 N Brevard St Stall #6, Charlotte, NC 28206

State of Confusion

Location: 3500 Dewitt Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217

STATS Restaurant and Bar

Location: 3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Steamer’s Sports Pub

Location: 1513 Pierson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205

Super Abari Game Bar

Location: 1015 Seigle Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Thomas Street Tavern

Location: 1218 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Thirsty Beaver Saloon

Location: 1225 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Two Buck Saloon

Location: 1113 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205

Tyber Creek Pub

Location: 1933 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

The Union

Location: 222 E. Bland St. #200, Charlotte, NC 28203

The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar

Location: 215 E Worthington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

VINYL

Location: 1440 S Tryon St #105, Charlotte, NC 28203

WestEnd Tavern

Location: 2817 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Whiskey Warehouse

Location: 1221 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

The Workman’s Friend

Location: 1531 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

