Which is the best bar in the Charlotte area? Vote for your favorite of the top 74.
It’s no secret that there are dozens of bars to grab a drink around the Charlotte area.
From pubs and taverns to cocktail bars and rooftops, the city is home to a long list of popular hot spots. It’s pretty clear our readers agree, because when we asked for the best bars in Charlotte, more than 200 nominations came in.
After tallying up your top picks, we compiled a list of your favorite bars. Editor’s note: We didn’t include breweries, as we held another contest just for them! Check out your favorite breweries here.
Now it’s time to vote for the best of the best. Here are the details:
Round One will determine the Top 38 and is currently live. It will be live until noon Nov. 17.
Round Two will determine the Top 20 and will be live from about noon Nov. 17 until noon Nov. 21.
Round Three will determine the Top 8 and will be live from about noon Nov. 21 until noon Nov. 28.
Round Four will determine the Top 4 and will be live from about noon Nov. 28 until noon Nov. 30.
Round Five will determine the Top 2 and will be live from about noon Nov. 30 until noon Dec. 4.
The final round will determine the winner and will be live from about noon Dec. 4 until noon Dec. 6.
*Note: This is not a scientific poll or survey. If you have more than one favorite, you are welcome to refresh the poll and submit a second vote. Bars owned by companies with more than 100 locations worldwide were disqualified.
Top 74: The full list of CharlotteFive’s Readers’ Choice Best Bar nominees
1501 S. Mint
Location: 1501 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Al’s Bar & Grille
Location: 8321 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031
Angry Ales
Location: 1518 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Artisan’s Palate
Location: 1218 E 36th St A, Charlotte, NC 28205
The Bar at Supperland
Location: 1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
BAR ONE Lounge
Location: 6815 Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210
Biblio
Location: 2001 W Morehead St Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28208
Billy Sunday
Location: Optimist Hall, 1115 N Brevard St Stall #6, Charlotte, NC 28206
BIN 110
Location: 19712 One Norman Blvd Suite 110, Cornelius, NC 28031
The Blind Pig
Location: 453 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Boardwalk Billy’s
Location: 1407 13th Ave N, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
BrickTop’s
Location: 6401 Carnegie Blvd #1B, Charlotte, NC 28211
CharBar No. 7
Location: 4130 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
The Cellar at Duckworth’s
Location: 330 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Comet Grill
Location: 2224 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Courtyard Hooligans
Location: 140 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202
The Crunkleton
Location: 1957 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204
Dandelion Market
Location: 118 W 5th St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Dot Dot Dot
Location: 4237 Park Rd Unit B, Charlotte, NC 28209
Dilworth Tasting Room
Location: 300 E Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Location: 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210
The Dog Bar
Location: 3307 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Elsewhere
Location: 101 W Worthington Ave STE 140, Charlotte, NC 28203
The Fat Parrots
Location: 5416 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216
Foxcroft Wine Co.
Location: 1235 East Blvd i, Charlotte, NC 28203
Location: 7824 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Location: 7416 Waverly Walk Ave SUITE H-1A, Charlotte, NC 28277
Goldie’s
Location: 3601 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Graham St. Pub & Patio
Location: 400 S Graham St #4, Charlotte, NC 28202
Hattie’s Tap & Tavern
Location: 2918 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Humbug
Location: 2501 The Plaza #1, Charlotte, NC 28206
Idlewild
Location: 424 E 36th St Unit 2, Charlotte, NC 28205
Intermezzo Pizzeria & Cafe
Location: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204
Jackalope Jacks
Location: 1801 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Jackbeagle’s
Location: 3213 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 1404 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208
The Jailhouse
Location: 23 S Main St unit b, Belmont, NC 28012
Jeff’s Bucket Shop
Location: 1601 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
LaBARatory
Location: Urban District Market, 2315 N Davidson St #300, Charlotte, NC 28205
The Local
Location: 105 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
LoSo Tavern
Location: 4548 Old Pineville Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28217
Lucky Lou’s Tavern
Location: 5124 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Mariposa
Location: 500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Matthews Social House
Location: 105 W. Charles St., Matthews, NC 28105
Midwood Country Club
Location: 2123 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Moosehead Grill
Location: 1807 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Nick and Mike Bar and Grill
Location: 11524 N. Tryon St., #7, Charlotte, NC 28262
NoDa Company Store/NoDa Company Canteen
Location: 3221 Yadkin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 1824 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
Petra’s
Location: 1919 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Pins Mechanical Company
Location: 307 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Road Sundries
Location: 1522 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
QC Pour House
Location: 200 W Tremont Ave #101, Charlotte, NC 28203
Rí Rá Irish Pub
Location: 208 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
RSVP
Location: 225 Fairwood Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Selwyn Avenue Pub
Location: 2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209
Seoul Food Meat Company
Location: 1400 S Church St a, Charlotte, NC 28203
Sidelines
Location: 4544 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209
SIP
Location: 200 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Sir Edmond Halley’s
Location: 4151 Park Rd A, Charlotte, NC 28209
Skiptown
Location: 222 Rampart St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Slingshot
Location: 332 W Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Smokey Joe’s Cafe and Bar
Location: 510 Briar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
Spindle Bar
Location: Optimist Hall, 1115 N Brevard St Stall #6, Charlotte, NC 28206
State of Confusion
Location: 3500 Dewitt Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217
STATS Restaurant and Bar
Location: 3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Steamer’s Sports Pub
Location: 1513 Pierson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Super Abari Game Bar
Location: 1015 Seigle Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Thomas Street Tavern
Location: 1218 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Thirsty Beaver Saloon
Location: 1225 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Two Buck Saloon
Location: 1113 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
Tyber Creek Pub
Location: 1933 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
The Union
Location: 222 E. Bland St. #200, Charlotte, NC 28203
The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar
Location: 215 E Worthington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
VINYL
Location: 1440 S Tryon St #105, Charlotte, NC 28203
WestEnd Tavern
Location: 2817 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Whiskey Warehouse
Location: 1221 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
The Workman’s Friend
Location: 1531 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205