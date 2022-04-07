Best Beer and Burrito Deals Today

BravoKiloVideo / Shutterstock.com

Of all the many double-B phrases that exist in our daily lives, one stands tall above all the rest: beer and burritos. The one-two punch that defines Americanized Mexican cuisine is such a pillar of culture, in fact, that it has its own holiday.

National Beer and Burrito Day — or just National Burrito Day, depending on the restaurant — is April 7. And, if edible cylinders of meat, cheese, beans and whatever else you can stuff inside sounds like your kind of party, then you’re in luck.

Some of your favorite national and regional chains across the country are doling out deals on beer, burritos or both on April 7 and beyond.

National Beer and Burrito Day Deals, Discounts and Freebies

The following chains are lowering prices, issuing coupons and offering up giveaways for National Beer and Burrito Day on April 7:

Alpha Foods: You don’t have to be a carnivore to love burritos. Alpha Foods is offering a BOGO that gives you a free burrito box for every one you buy. Each box contains a 12-pack of Alpha’s vegan-approved plant-based burritos, which even the meatiest of meat eaters can enjoy. Options include the Chik’n Fajita Burrito Box, Steakless Ranchero Burrito Box and the Burrito Variety Box. Just put two boxes in your cart and use coupon code BURRITODAY.

Barberitos: Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, which has more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is offering specially priced $6 chicken burritos with unlimited toppings.

California Tortilla: Everyone wins when they visit California Tortilla on April 7. All you have to do is order a bowl or a burrito and you’ll get a golden ticket that you can redeem for a secret prize on your next visit.

Chipotle: Use code NBD2022 at digital checkout to get a free queso blanco topping or side on April 7 starting at 3:30 p.m. PT. No purchase is necessary, but you have to sign up for member rewards.

Chuy’s: Although it’s not a deal or a discount, Chuy’s will taste a whole lot better to the kindhearted on April 7. The Austin-based Tex-Mex chain is donating $1 from every burrito sold on National Burrito Day to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chronic Tacos: Customers can earn three points per dollar instead of one when ordering in person or online April 7.

El Pollo Loco: The country’s most famous L.A. Mex chain, El Pollo Loco, is celebrating Burrito Day all week long. On April 7, Loco Rewards members automatically will receive special BOGO burritos. The deal is good for all burritos, plus all deliveries come with free delivery with no minimum purchase required.

Miguel’s Jr.: Bean and cheese burritos and bean, cheese and rice burritos are just $1.99 all day on April 7. The deal is good for dine-in, drive-thru and takeout.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Moe Rewards members each get a discounted burrito, including the new spicy chicken burrito, for $5.99 all day April 7.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Score a burrito for the discounted price of $6.99 on April 7 only. Use code BURRITO if you order online. If you visit in person, print the QR code coupon from the Rubio’s website.

Una Mas Mexican Grill: Use code BURRITO10 to get 10% off at checkout.

Willy’s Mexicana Grill: Join the Willy’s BurritoHead rewards club and get 50% off.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Beer and Burrito Deals Today