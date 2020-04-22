The Best Bell Cloches for Showcasing Your Sweets

Click here to read the full article.

Great desserts are enticing for all the senses, even sight. Who doesn’t love gazing at piles of fresh, tender cookies or a perfectly frosted cake? But more often than not, those treats get shoved into generic storage containers that just don’t seem to do them justice. Thankfully, there’s a better way: bell cloches.

An elegant throwback most people probably associate with images of ’50s home life, bell cloches were once common kitchen paraphernalia that doubled as decoration. The style typically consists of a flat bottom and a fitted glass dome to keep air out, while allowing whatever’s stored within to be easily accessible. Not only do these cloches showcase your confections, they are just as capable of keeping sweets fresh as more contemporary options.

More from Robb Report

Finding the right one can be difficult since the smallest details can make a world of difference. Here are our top picks for bell cloches on Amazon.

