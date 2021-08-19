Best of the Best PLC's (LON:BOTB) Analyst Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Market forces rained on the parade of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shareholders today, when the covering analyst downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from single analyst covering Best of the Best is for revenues of UK£40m in 2022, implying an uneasy 12% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to tumble 56% to UK£0.53 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of UK£54m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£1.42 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analyst is a lot more bearish about Best of the Best's prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

View our latest analysis for Best of the Best

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

The consensus price target fell 55% to UK£14.00, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 12% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 30% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Best of the Best's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that the analyst has reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Best of the Best. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

