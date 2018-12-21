Best Bites: Classic Christmas gingerbread cookie cups filled with eggnog cheesecake

Ingredients:
Gingerbread Cookie Cups:

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp ground cloves
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter room temperature
  • 1 cup light brown sugar packed
  • 1/4 cup fancy molasses
  • 1 large egg room temperature

Eggnog Cheesecake Filling:

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream cold
  • 8 oz cream cheese softened
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup eggnog
  • 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
  • pinch ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Gingerbread Cookie Cups:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F and grease 2 regular sized muffin tins.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt. Set aside.
  3. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter, molasses, and brown sugar till pale and fluffy (2-3mins). Add egg and beat until combined.
  4. Reduce speed to low and add in dry ingredients. Add spices first and add flour in 3 parts. Mix until combined.
  5. Using a large cookie scoop (3 Tbsp), scoop dough into muffin tins, press down to flatten.
  6. Bake for approx. 9-10 mins or until mostly set, but still soft in the middle.
  7. Remove from oven and immediately use a small jar or container to press firmly down in the center to create a well. Cool in pans for 10mins, loosen each slightly by twisting it in the pan. Cool for 5 more minutes then remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack.

Eggnog Cheesecake Filling:

  1. Whip heavy cream until stiff peaks (ideally with a cold whisk and in a cold bowl).
  2. In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggnog, nutmeg and cinnamon and beat until incorporated.*
  3. Fold cream cheese mixture into whipped cream and pipe into cooled cookie cups. Refrigerate until set (approx. 2 hours).
  4. Serve cold and eat within 2-3 days. Or freeze for up to 4 weeks. The cookies will soften the longer they sit.

