Best Bites: Classic Christmas gingerbread cookie cups filled with eggnog cheesecake

Try these gingerbread cookie cups filled with eggnog cheesecake this holiday season! Check out the recipe on Best Bites!
Ingredients:
Gingerbread Cookie Cups:
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp ground cloves
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3/4 cup unsalted butter room temperature
- 1 cup light brown sugar packed
- 1/4 cup fancy molasses
- 1 large egg room temperature
Eggnog Cheesecake Filling:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream cold
- 8 oz cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup eggnog
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- pinch ground cinnamon
Instructions:
Gingerbread Cookie Cups:
- Preheat oven to 350F and grease 2 regular sized muffin tins.
- In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt. Set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter, molasses, and brown sugar till pale and fluffy (2-3mins). Add egg and beat until combined.
- Reduce speed to low and add in dry ingredients. Add spices first and add flour in 3 parts. Mix until combined.
- Using a large cookie scoop (3 Tbsp), scoop dough into muffin tins, press down to flatten.
- Bake for approx. 9-10 mins or until mostly set, but still soft in the middle.
- Remove from oven and immediately use a small jar or container to press firmly down in the center to create a well. Cool in pans for 10mins, loosen each slightly by twisting it in the pan. Cool for 5 more minutes then remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack.
Eggnog Cheesecake Filling:
- Whip heavy cream until stiff peaks (ideally with a cold whisk and in a cold bowl).
- In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggnog, nutmeg and cinnamon and beat until incorporated.*
- Fold cream cheese mixture into whipped cream and pipe into cooled cookie cups. Refrigerate until set (approx. 2 hours).
- Serve cold and eat within 2-3 days. Or freeze for up to 4 weeks. The cookies will soften the longer they sit.
