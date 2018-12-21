Best Bites: Classic Christmas gingerbread cookie cups filled with eggnog cheesecake

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie

Try these gingerbread cookie cups filled with eggnog cheesecake this holiday season! Check out the recipe on Best Bites!

Ingredients:

Gingerbread Cookie Cups:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup unsalted butter room temperature

1 cup light brown sugar packed

1/4 cup fancy molasses

1 large egg room temperature

Eggnog Cheesecake Filling:

1 cup heavy whipping cream cold

8 oz cream cheese softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup eggnog

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

pinch ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Gingerbread Cookie Cups:

Preheat oven to 350F and grease 2 regular sized muffin tins. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter, molasses, and brown sugar till pale and fluffy (2-3mins). Add egg and beat until combined. Reduce speed to low and add in dry ingredients. Add spices first and add flour in 3 parts. Mix until combined. Using a large cookie scoop (3 Tbsp), scoop dough into muffin tins, press down to flatten. Bake for approx. 9-10 mins or until mostly set, but still soft in the middle. Remove from oven and immediately use a small jar or container to press firmly down in the center to create a well. Cool in pans for 10mins, loosen each slightly by twisting it in the pan. Cool for 5 more minutes then remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack.

Eggnog Cheesecake Filling:

Whip heavy cream until stiff peaks (ideally with a cold whisk and in a cold bowl). In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggnog, nutmeg and cinnamon and beat until incorporated.* Fold cream cheese mixture into whipped cream and pipe into cooled cookie cups. Refrigerate until set (approx. 2 hours). Serve cold and eat within 2-3 days. Or freeze for up to 4 weeks. The cookies will soften the longer they sit.

Other eggnog recipes we love below!