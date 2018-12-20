Best Bites: Classic Christmas melted snowman chocolate bark

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Ring in the new year and celebrate the holidays with these sweet melted snowman chocolate barks! Check out the recipe on Best Bites!

Ingredients:

1 package White Melting Chocolate

½ tsp mint extract

Mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Wilton Candy Eyes

Orange Jimmies (we got mixed rainbow jimmies and just picked them out!)

Red Hot Candy

Pretzel Sticks

Silicon baking mat or wax paper

Instructions:

Line a cookie tray with either a silicon baking mat or wax paper Melt chocolate according to the directions on the package, add mint extract Cut the bottom portion of the peanut butter cups off and put them back together, but slightly off alignment (this gives it the "hat" look)

How to make a peanut butter cup hat:

Pour chocolate on to baking mat and spread out using a spatula Place all of the "snowman" parts on top of the chocolate Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes to set Carefully break into pieces. (I used a knife to "guide" the breaks) Enjoy!

