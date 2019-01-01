Best Bites: Garlic parmesan cauliflower steaks

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Try replacing your good old high-calorie steaks with these healthy cauliflower versions encrusted with garlic parmesan! Check out the recipe on Best Bites.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

2 heads cauliflower, cut into 1/2-inch slices

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray. In a small bowl, combine olive oil, garlic, oregano, thyme, rosemary and parsley. Place cauliflower slices in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Brush each slice with the olive oil mixture on both sides; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Place into oven and bake until golden brown, about 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway. Serve immediately, sprinkled with Parmesan.

