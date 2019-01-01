Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!
Try replacing your good old high-calorie steaks with these healthy cauliflower versions encrusted with garlic parmesan! Check out the recipe on Best Bites.
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
- 2 heads cauliflower, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
- In a small bowl, combine olive oil, garlic, oregano, thyme, rosemary and parsley.
- Place cauliflower slices in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Brush each slice with the olive oil mixture on both sides; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Place into oven and bake until golden brown, about 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway.
- Serve immediately, sprinkled with Parmesan.
A few of our favorite steak tips below:
- This article was initially published on AOL.com: Best Bites: Garlic parmesan cauliflower steaks