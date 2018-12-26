Best Bites: Lobster pot pie

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.

What's more luxurious and comforting than a lobster pot pie? We can't think of much! Check out the recipe for this winning dish on this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium yellow onion, minced

1 ⁄ 4 cup brandy

⁄ cup brandy 2 tbsp. flour, plus more

1 3 ⁄ 4 cups heavy cream

⁄ cups heavy cream 1 lb. raw fresh or frozen lobster meat, thawed and cut into 3 ⁄ 4 ″ pieces

⁄ ″ pieces 1 ⁄ 8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

⁄ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 (14-oz.) package puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Instructions:

Melt butter in a 4-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion; cook until golden, 5–7 minutes. Add brandy; cook until reduced by half, 1–2 minutes. Whisk in flour; cook for 2 minutes. Add cream and bring to a boil; cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is slightly thickened, 3–4 minutes. Stir in lobster, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Heat oven to 425°. Divide lobster mixture between four 8-oz. cocottes or ramekins set on a rimmed baking sheet. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry into a 14″ square; cut out four 4 1⁄ 2 ″ circles. Brush edges of cocottes with egg; place 1 circle over each and press to seal. Brush pastry with egg; bake until golden on top and filling is bubbly, 20–25 minutes.

Have something sweet after your savory dinner: