Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.
What's more luxurious and comforting than a lobster pot pie? We can't think of much! Check out the recipe for this winning dish on this episode of Best Bites!
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium yellow onion, minced
- 1⁄4 cup brandy
- 2 tbsp. flour, plus more
- 1 3⁄4 cups heavy cream
- 1 lb. raw fresh or frozen lobster meat, thawed and cut into 3⁄4″ pieces
- 1⁄8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 (14-oz.) package puff pastry
- 1 egg, beaten
Instructions:
- Melt butter in a 4-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion; cook until golden, 5–7 minutes. Add brandy; cook until reduced by half, 1–2 minutes. Whisk in flour; cook for 2 minutes. Add cream and bring to a boil; cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is slightly thickened, 3–4 minutes. Stir in lobster, nutmeg, salt, and pepper.
- Heat oven to 425°. Divide lobster mixture between four 8-oz. cocottes or ramekins set on a rimmed baking sheet. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry into a 14″ square; cut out four 4 1⁄2″ circles. Brush edges of cocottes with egg; place 1 circle over each and press to seal. Brush pastry with egg; bake until golden on top and filling is bubbly, 20–25 minutes.
- This article was initially published on AOL.com: Best Bites: Lobster pot pie