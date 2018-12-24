Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.
This roast beef with slow-cooked tomatoes and garlic will catch everyone's eye during the holiday feast! Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds boneless rump or rib roast
- Kosher salt and pepper
- 1 pint grape tomatoes
- 1 head garlic, cloves peeled
- 8 sprigs fresh thyme
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 350° F.
- Season the beef with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper and sear in a pan. Then place in a large roasting pan with olive oil, scatter tomatoes and thyme around the meat and roast to the desired doneness, about 1 hour for medium-rare (internal temperature 125° F).
- Transfer the beef to a cutting board and let rest at least 10 minutes before slicing. Divide among individual plates and serve with the tomatoes and garlic.
Shop this kitchen must-have:
- This article was initially published on AOL.com: Best Bites: Roast beef with slow-cooked tomatoes and garlic