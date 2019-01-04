Cozy up with this oh-so-good (and good for you!) slow cooker soup

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.

Cozy up with this slow cooker winter detox soup made with plenty of veggies and spices! Check out the recipe on Best Bites!

Ingredients:

1 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed into small pieces

1 cup carrots, chopped

1 cup onions, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

6 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

1 ½ cups green or brown lentils, rinsed and picked over

1 ½ teaspoon EACH coriander AND cumin powder

1 teaspoon curry powder (or more to taste)

½ teaspoon EACH smoked paprika, ground cinnamon, AND turmeric

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

6-7 cups low sodium broth (vegetable or chicken)

2 ½ cups baby spinach, roughly chopped

4 lemon wedges, squeezed

Instructions:

Place the sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, red bell pepper, garlic, lentils, spices, and 6 cups of broth into a slow cooker. Cover and cook on the low setting for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours. Check the lentils for doneness. If you’re lentils have been in the pantry for a while, note that they’ll take a bit longer to cook through. Using an immersion blender directly in the slow cooker, blend the soup buts but be sure to not blend all of it if you want it to have a chunkier texture. Stir in the baby spinach and lemon juice. Cover the slow cooker, unplug it, and allow the ingredients to just hang out for 30 minutes or so until the spinach wilts down. Season with salt, pepper and curry powder to taste as desired. Thin with additional broth to desired consistency.

