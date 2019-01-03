Best Bites: Spinach zucchini lasagna rolls

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Replace your favorite carb packed lasagna with zucchini. Check out the recipe for spinach zucchini lasagna rolls in this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

2 zucchini, large

2 garlic cloves, big, finely chopped

1 cup finely chopped spinach, firmly packed

1 red onion, small [1/3 cup chopped onion]

3/4 cup low fat ricotta cheese

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, divided

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1.25 cups marinara sauce

1/2 cup shredded Colby & Monterey jack cheese

salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 F degrees. Rinse and pat dry the zucchini. Slice both the zucchinis into thick slices, around 1/4 of an inch. Heat a grill pan on medium heat and spray it with a non-stick spray. Coat zucchini with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Once the pan is hot, place the sliced zucchini on it. Cook till the slices before soft enough to fold, around 2-3 minutes on each side. Repeat till are the slices are grilled, set aside. Heat oil is another pan on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add chopped garlic to it. Cook for a minute and then add the chopped onion. Sauté for another 1-2 minutes. Now add the chopped spinach to the pan. Add salt and pepper to taste and cook till the mixture dries out and there isn't much moisture left from the spinach. Remove from heat. In a bowl, add together ricotta cheese, the cooked spinach mixture, 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, dried oregano, salt & pepper. Mix till everything is well combined. Arrange all the grilled zucchini slices and put around 1.5-2 tablespoons of the prepared mixture on each slice. Starting from one end, roll each of the sliced zucchini. Repeat till all the sliced are filled and rolled. Take a 26 x 18 cm pan and place 1/2 cup of Marinara with Parmigiano-Reggiano at the bottom of the pan. Arrange the zucchini rolls on top of the sauce and then pour the remaining 3/4 cup of sauce on top of the rolls. Cover with cheese, also sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese and bake at 350 F degrees for 30 minutes or till the cheese is nice and bubbly. Serve these spinach zucchini lasagna rolls with some fresh basil on top!

