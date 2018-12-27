Best Bites: Turtle Ritz cookies

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.

Make these quick and easy caramel filled turtle ritz cookies that will be sure to get everyone coming back for more! Check out the recipe on Best Bites.

Ingredients:

12 caramels (we used Kraft)

2 tsp heavy whipping cream

22 Ritz crackers

4 squares chocolate almond bark

1/3 cup chopped pecans

Optional: whole pecans, sea salt

Instructions:

Place caramels and whipping cream in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds and then stir. Microwave for an additional 15 seconds and stir. Continue heating and stirring at 15-second intervals until smooth. Watch carefully so that the caramel sauce doesn’t boil over or burn. Allow the sauce to cool and thicken, at room temperature, for about 8-10 minutes, stirring often to keep it smooth. Plop about 1 teaspoon of the caramel in the center of 11 Ritz crackers. Top each with another cracker and squish the caramel so that it spreads out. Place the caramel sandwiches in the fridge for an hour for the caramel to harden. Melt chocolate almond bark in the microwave and dip the sandwich cookies in the chocolate. Place them on a silicone mat or a piece of parchment paper. Sprinkle with chopped pecans and (optionally) sea salt. Allow the chocolate to set and harden at room temperature.

