All of the best Black Friday 2020 fashion and clothing deals

Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed.com
·3 min read
Black Friday 2020: Best fashion and clothing deals
Black Friday 2020: Best fashion and clothing deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for holiday gifts for your friends and family, Black Friday 2020 is one of the best times to snag exactly what you're looking for at great prices. There are deals on everything from tech to appliances to apparel. If the latter is on your list this year, there are plenty of retailers offering amazing sales right now.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

You can find women's and men's clothing and accessories at deep discounts from some of your favorite retailers, including Nordstrom, Lululemon, Old Navy, and more. Below, we've rounded up some of the best fashion and clothing deals to shop during Black Friday 2020. Note that while many of the sales run through tomorrow, items are selling out quickly so don't hesitate to click "add to cart."

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.

1. Nordstrom—Up to 50% off select styles

Ugg, Adidas, The North Face, Tory Burch—the list of top brands that are on sale as part of Nordstrom's Cyber Week event is endless. Thousands of products including women's and men's apparel, accessories and kids' gear are discounted from now through Tuesday, Dec. 1. You can get free shipping (or opt for curbside pickup) along with free gift wrapping, too.

Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

2. Anthropologie—30% off everything

You might know Anthropologie for its chic home decor and wildly popular candles, but the retailer also has equally covet-worthy apparel and accessories for women. Right now, during Anthropologie's Black Friday sale, you can take 30% off everything, including dresses, sweaters, shoes, and more. Plus, you'll get free shipping on orders over $50.

Shop the Anthropologie Black Friday sale

3. Madewell—Up to 50% off select styles or 30% off purchase

If you want to snag a few pieces from Madewell during the retailer's big Black Friday sale, you have until 4:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 29 to do it. While there are plenty of great pieces to shop, people (including some of our own writers and editors!) are especially obsessed with Madewell's jeans. To take advantage of the sale, use the code VERYMERRY at checkout.

Shop the Madewell Black Friday sale

4. Lululemon—Up to 50% off select styles

Lululemon rarely has sales, so the activewear brand's Black Friday 2020 event is very exciting. There are markdowns of up to 50% off on some of Lululemon's best-selling apparel and gear, including the cult-favorite Align leggings, cozy sweatshirts for both men and women, and sports bras galore. Plus, you'll get free shipping on your order.

Shop the Lululemon Black Friday sale

5. H&M—30% off everything

H&M is known for its affordable prices on apparel and accessories year-round, but those prices just got even lower for Black Friday. Not only can you take 30 off everything sitewide, but you'll also get free shipping on orders over $40. However, note that according to H&M's website, all orders will take 12 to 15 business days to be delivered.

Shop the H&M Black Friday sale

Other great Black Friday 2020 fashion and clothing deals

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best fashion and clothing deals right now

Latest Stories

  • Trump says it will be 'a very hard thing' to concede to Biden

    This was the first time Trump took questions from reporters since he lost the presidential election.

  • Cambodia court defers opposition treason trial to next year

    A Cambodian court convened on Thursday for the treason trial of more than 100 opposition figures and then deferred proceedings until next year, delaying a case widely condemned as a move by long-serving premier Hun Sen to decimate his political rivals. A total of 121 defendants, all tied to the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), had been summoned to appear on Thursday but just 34 showed up, with many in exile, convinced they would not get a fair hearing. Deputy prosecutor and court spokesman Kuch Kimlong confirmed judges had decided the case be divided into two and heard in January and March.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues addressed was reportedly Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • 'Hotel Rwanda' hero says he was kidnapped and blindfolded before arrest

    KIGALI (Reuters) - "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, on trial on terrorism and other charges in the central African country, said on Friday he had been kidnapped from abroad before being detained and charged. Rusesabagina, a political dissident who has lived in exile in Belgium and the United States, was arrested in August after returning to the country. "I was kidnapped to come here," Rusesabagina said in court in the capital, Kigali, as he applied for bail.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • US colleges mull new virus protocols for students' return

    St. Michael’s College managed to keep coronavirus cases at bay for almost two months this fall with students tested upon arrival and once every three weeks. The liberal arts college shifted to all-remote learning and closed the campus to visitors. “It was very concerning to experience the spike in cases that we did after so many weeks of surveillance tests with no positives,” President Lorraine Sterritt said by email.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fists and pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament

    Since the latest session of parliament began in mid-September, the KMT had blocked Premier Su Tseng-chang from delivering regular reports and taking questions by occupying the podium where he speaks, to protest against the pork decision. As Su began speaking, KMT lawmakers threw buckets of pig guts his way, and some exchanged blows, with a particularly vicious encounter between KMT party whip Lin Wei-chou and Chen Po-wei from the small Taiwan Statebuilding Party. President Tsai Ing-wen announced in August that the government would, from January 1, allow imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness but is banned in the European Union and China, as well as U.S. beef more than 30 months old. While welcomed in Washington, and removing a roadblock to a long sought after U.S. free trade deal for Taiwan, the KMT has strongly opposed the decision, tapping into public concern about food safety after several high-profile scandals in recent years. The DPP condemned the protests, saying in a statement the throwing of the pig guts was a waste of food that "stank up" the parliament floor and was "disgusting". Taiwan is a rambunctious democracy and fighting is not uncommon in Taiwan's parliament.

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose widespread voter fraud in swing states, despite there being no evidence. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud" he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • Kiowa Pilot Becomes First Active-Duty Soldier to Earn Extremely Rare Astronaut Device

    Lt. Col. Anne McClain is one of three currently serving active-duty Army astronauts.

  • Court ruling cuts sentence for Quebec mosque shooter

    Quebec’s highest court has declared consecutive life sentences to be unconstitutional, reducing the sentence given to the man who murdered six people in a Quebec City mosque in 2017. Alexandre Bissonnette, 30, was sentenced in February 2019 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years. Thursday's decision by the Quebec Court of Appeal means he will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years, though it doesn't guarantee parole would be granted.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

    An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Iran's armed forces chief of staff vowed "severe revenge" for those behind the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car, state media reported. "Terrorist groups and the leaders and the perpetrators of this cowardly attempt should know that severe revenge awaits them," he said Fakhrizadeh has long been described by Western countries as a leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003, which Israel and the United States accuse Tehran of trying to restore in secret. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

  • Texas Supreme Court denies Republicans’ petition to throw out more than 100,000 drive-thru votes

    Group of Republicans had sought invalidation of drive-thru votes, claiming they violated federal law

  • Shawn Mendes says he used to trade sleep for 2-hour workouts out of fear that his fans would stop liking him if he wasn't in perfect shape

    The 22-year-old "Wonder" singer told British GQ that girlfriend Camila Cabello helped him to change his perspective on his body.

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Trump snapped at a reporter quizzing him about his election defeat, saying 'Don't ever talk to the president that way'

    'You're just a lightweight ... I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way,' Trump told a White House reporter.

  • One dead after speeding minivan hits NY monument

    A woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash after a speeding minivan plowed into the McKinley Monument in downtown Buffalo, New York, police said. The unidentified male driver was in critical condition after the crash Thursday morning. (Nov. 27)