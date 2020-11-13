Best Black Friday Canon Camera Deals (2020): Early EOS M50, SL2, T7i and T7 & 80D Sales Reported by Save Bubble

Early Black Friday Canon deals for 2020 are live, explore the best early Black Friday Canon EOS T6, EOS R, M50, Rebel SL2 & SL3 savings listed below



Interested in more deals? Click here to check out the entire selection of deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon's latest holiday deals.

Canon’s mirrorless cameras, such as the Canon EOS R and the Canon EOS M50 are excellent vlogging camera options with excellent value for money. Those who want more advanced full-frame mirrorless cameras and have the budget for it should go for the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 that can capture up to 8K and 4K videos, respectively.

While mirrorless cameras have risen in popularity, there are DSLR aficionados that still prefer its ergonomic design and longer battery life. Among Canon’s most popular DSLR cameras are the Canon EOS Rebel T6, T6i, T7, and T7i. Those who require a tilting screen won’t be disappointed with the Canon EOS 80D and the Canon EOS Rebel SL2 and SL3. Canon’s PowerShot digital cameras, such as the PowerShot G7 X Mark II, are also excellent options for those who are after user-friendliness and portability.

