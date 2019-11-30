The best Black Friday clothing and fashion deals you can still get

Black Friday 2019: The best deals on clothes you can still get

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Black Friday is technically over, but the sales are continuing through the weekend. Here are the best deals you can still get on clothes, from brands like Rent the Runway, American Eagle, Spanx, and more.

1. 40% off everything at Rent the Runway

Prepare for the holiday season—and its many required outfit changes—with Rent the Runway's Black Friday and Cyber Weekend deals. Everything on the clothing rental site is 40 percent off with the code WEARITALL, whether you go for a one-off rental or regular subscription plan.

Get 40% off everything at Rent the Runway

2. Up to 50% off at Nordstrom

Clothes to help you keep cozy and fashionable all winter—like Spanx and Zella leggings, Free People sweaters, and Barbour jackets—are still on deep discount at Nordstrom. Grab 'em up now before they sell out.

Save up to 50% on select brands from Nordstrom

3. Up to 70% off at Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga gear is a staple among impossibly cool barre and yoga instructors (that is, if the classes I've attended are any indication). Today, it can become a staple in your wardrobe as well, with 30 percent off everything on the site and up to 70 percent off some sale items. Come to the sale for the brand's bestselling Airbrush leggings, stay for the half-zip Sherpa jacket.

Save up to 30 percent at Alo Yoga

4. 40% off everything at Aerie and American Eagle

Save on essentials like underwear, bras, jeans, leggings, sweaters, and PJs with Aerie and American Eagle's holiday deals: 40 percent off everything on the site, plus free shipping. You can also score 10 pairs of underwear for $30 at Aerie.

Get 40% off and free shipping at Aerie and American Eagle

5. At least 40% off everything at Levi's

Treat yourself to some classic denim with some assistance from Levi's Black Friday sale: 40% off everything, plus an extra 50% off the sale section with the code INDIGO. You can also get some pairs of jeans for $29.99 with the same code, which is half off their usual price—if that doesn't inspire you to grab some 505s or 310s, we don't know what will.

Get at least 40% off everything at Levi's

Other great deals

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Get the latest deals, news and reviews from Reviewed

Email Address

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2019: The best clothing and fashion deals you can still get