Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sewing Machine Deals (2020): Sewing & Embroidery Machine Sales Shared by The Consumer Post
Black Friday embroidery & sewing machine deals for 2020 have arrived, browse all the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Brother & Janome deals on this page
Here’s a list of the latest sewing machine deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring the top discounts on portable sewing machines, heavy duty sewing machines, embroidery machines, and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Sewing Machine Deals:
Save up to 39% on sewing machines from top brands like Brother, Janome, & SINGER at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated full-size and portable sewing machines
Save up to 41% on sewing machines from trusted brands like Janome, Brother, SINGER & more at Michaels.com - check live prices on computerized, heavy-duty, portable, and handheld sewing machines
Shop a wide range of sewing machines for beginners and professionals at Amazon - check live prices on portable, computerized, and industrial sewing machines from top brands like SINGER, Brother & Janome
Save up to 54% on Brother sewing and quilting machines at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated portable and computerized Brother sewing machines, embroidery machines, and quilting machines
Save up to $170 on top-rated Janome sewing machines at Amazon -click the link for the latest savings on Janome Magnolia, Serger, and more industrial-grade, computerized, and portable sewing machines
Save up to $500 on embroidery machines from top brands like Brother, SINGER, and Janome at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on computerized embroidery machines with built-in stitches and more
Shop best-selling portable, household & computerized sewing machines at Amazon - check live prices on Bernette, Varmax, SINGER, NEX, and more sewing machine brands
Save up to 61% on best-selling sewing machines at Walmart - click the link to check live prices on Costway, Michley, and more portable, heavy-duty, and computerized sewing and embroidery machines
Looking for more deals? Click here to view the full selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s current Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate, The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)