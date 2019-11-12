The best early Black Friday deals you can get right now

You can find deals and sales that are nearly if not as good as Black Friday all month long.

The holiday shopping season has arrived. And while some people are dreaming about turkey and mashed potatoes and opening presents, we're focused on all the shopping we have to do! With Black Friday just around the corner, deals and sales are already starting to pop up, and we've got the low-down on all you need to know for the biggest sale event of the year.

When is Black Friday 2019?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, the latest in the month it's happened in years. This means Cyber Monday is actually going to land in December this year (December 2, to be specific). It also means you'll have less time after the biggest shopping holiday of the year to finish your gift buying, so it's extra important to shop smart this Black Friday and make the most of the deals and sales.

While there are countless deals going live at midnight on Black Friday, you'll have plenty of opportunities to shop early deals and sales, and we've got the scoop on the best offers already available.

What Amazon Black Friday deals can you get right now?

When shopping Amazon for early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you may find that some offers are available all the way through the shopping holiday while others come and go. We're updating our list of the best finds every day all November long:

What Walmart Black Friday deals can you get right now?

What Best Buy Black Friday deals can you get right now?

Best Buy has released their Black Friday preview ad and claim that you can get Black Friday prices on TVs right now. They also have some early deals similar to what we're seeing elsewhere and are offering free shipping on all orders throughout the holiday shopping season.

What other Black Friday deals can you shop now?

All-Clad: If you love All-Clad cookware, now's the time to save. You can get huge savings online during the VIP Factory Sale, which lasts until November 6. These products are factory-seconds, which means they may have minor cosmetic scratches and/or dents, but this still live up to All-Clad's reputation of offering incredible cookware.

If you love All-Clad cookware, now's the time to save. You can get huge savings online during the VIP Factory Sale, which lasts until November 6. These products are factory-seconds, which means they may have minor cosmetic scratches and/or dents, but this still live up to All-Clad's reputation of offering incredible cookware. Ancestry : Get the popular DNA test kit for $59 right now instead of $99. It'll probably drop to $49 on Black Friday, but we think this sale price is well worth it to not have to wait.

: Get the popular DNA test kit for $59 right now instead of $99. It'll probably drop to $49 on Black Friday, but we think this sale price is well worth it to not have to wait. Anthropologie : Take an extra 25% off sale items, including apparel, shoes, and kitchenware.

: Take an extra 25% off sale items, including apparel, shoes, and kitchenware. Audible : You can get 53% off your first three months of Audible if you sign up any time before December 31, meaning you'll only pay $6.95 per month for three months. This deal is only good for new subscribers, but it's definitely worth checking out.

: You can get 53% off your first three months of Audible if you sign up any time before December 31, meaning you'll only pay $6.95 per month for three months. This deal is only good for new subscribers, but it's definitely worth checking out. Casper : You can save up to $200 on your entire order when you buy a mattress with the code REVIEWED .

: You can save up to $200 on your entire order when you buy a mattress with the code . Chewy : Right now you can buy three select treats, toys, apparel, collars, and other select pet supplies, you can get one free off select products.

: Right now you can buy three select treats, toys, apparel, collars, and other select pet supplies, you can get one free off select products. J.Crew : Get 35% off dressed-up styles with the code PARTY .

: Get 35% off dressed-up styles with the code . Lumens : Save up to 15% on modern lighting with the Friends and Family Sale.

: Save up to 15% on modern lighting with the Friends and Family Sale. Nordstrom : Get up to 40% off select items until November 17.

: Get up to 40% off select items until November 17. Nordstrom Rack : Get up to 45% off UGG boots.

: Get up to 45% off UGG boots. Puro Sound Labs : Get the BT-2200 Kids' Volume-Limiting Headphones (one of our absolute favorites) in pink and purple for $59.99 (Save $20).

: Get the BT-2200 Kids' Volume-Limiting Headphones (one of our absolute favorites) in pink and purple for $59.99 (Save $20). Shutterfly : Save 50% off everything through November 12. You can also get free shipping on orders of $49 and over with the promo code SHIP49 .

: Save 50% off everything through November 12. You can also get free shipping on orders of $49 and over with the promo code . Sur La Table : Find discounts on select cookware from brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Cuisinart, and more. (We recommend doing some price comparisons before you buy anything from this sale, as other retailers may have these items for less right now.)

: Find discounts on select cookware from brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Cuisinart, and more. (We recommend doing some price comparisons before you buy anything from this sale, as other retailers may have these items for less right now.) Target : Save up to 25% on home decor, 25% on furniture, 25% off bath & bedding, 30% off rugs, and 25 % off on patio furniture.

: Save up to 25% on home decor, 25% on furniture, 25% off bath & bedding, 30% off rugs, and 25 % off on patio furniture. Thermoworks: Get our favorite probe thermometer, the Chef Alarm, for $48 (Save $16).

Should you shop early or wait until Black Friday?

You don't have to wait for 12:00 a.m. on Black Friday to start scoring deals, and you don't have to camp out t the mall either. In the case of those enticing in-store doorbusters and early bird sales, we've found that most retailers will offer the same discounts online, often a few hours before the stores open, so you don't have to camp out like it's the '90s to save on a big-ticket buy—but if you want to, know you'll likely be contending with a more limited inventory and a large crowd of competition.

In some cases, retailers offer a smaller discount leading up to Black Friday and then drop the price a little bit further on the big day. We've seen this happen on popular gifts like DNA kits, Instant Pots, and video game consoles in the past and are confident the same price drops will happens the same way this year.

The advantage to buying earlier is that you don't have to worry about the item selling out before you can get yours, and it'll definitely arrive in time for you to wrap it up for your giftee. With Black Friday sales, delivery schedules tend to be a little less reliable because the people handing packages are absolutely bombarded by shipments, and it inevitably slows down shipments. This isn't the worst thing ever, but if you can spend a couple extra bucks and avoid it, why not?

We are monitoring all the best Black Friday deals all month long, and we'll be updating this piece daily with the latest opportunities for you to save on amazing items. And when Black Friday finally arrives, we'll be going through every single deal from all the places you love to shop to bring you the best of the best.

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

Cyber Monday will fall on Monday, December 2, this year. In years past, we've seen that the deals you'll find on Black Friday are the same ones available throughout the weekend and on Cyber Monday. There are also loads of new online-only deals to browse through. As with Black Friday, we'll be bringing you all the latest and greatest deals, sales, and discounts as they go live on Cyber Monday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.