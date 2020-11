The best Black Friday deals to shop at Target right now

Black Friday 2020: Target

With Black Friday 2020 sales happening all over, from Macy's and Kohl's to Best Buy and others, it's easy to get overwhelmed. One savings event that's absolutely worth shopping, though? The one happening at Target. The Bullseye retailer is now in its final wave of Black Friday specials and, dare we say, these markdowns are some of the best yet.

Through Saturday, November 28, you can shop some of Target's biggest Black Friday savings and beat the holiday rush on all sorts of products, from kitchen appliances and tech products to home goods and so much more.

In a recent press release, Target's executive vice president, Christina Hennington, said, "We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience.”

What's more, the retailer has extended its 14-day price match guarantee through the holiday, which means that any "Black Friday Now" deals purchased now through Thursday, December 24, will be eligible for a price adjustment should the price drop lower price on Target's site or in-store.

The best Black Friday deals at Target

Less than $25

Less than $50

Less than $100

Less than $200

Less than $500

