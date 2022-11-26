These are the best Black Friday deals you can still score under $25—Apple AirTags, $1.99 Hulu and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Black Friday 2022 isn't over yet—the deals are just beginning. Whether its gadgets, life-saving survival tools, or entertainment subscriptions, there are so many great opportunities for saving. Don't miss the deals this Black Friday!
►Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers
►Epic deal: Get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday deal
Black Friday is full of opportunities. You might outfit your new office with the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip for $7 off at $22.99, snag a whole year of Hulu for a total of $23.88, nab Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $30 off at $19.99, or grab some new wireless on-ear earphones from JBL for 50% off at $24.95. Whatever's on your list check out the best Black Friday deals under $25 below.
The Top 10 Deals Under $25
Feel like $25 doesn't get you anything anymore? Think again... Our top deals under $25 could save your life with the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for 20% off at $15.96; elevate your wallet with Kate Spade for $19 ($70 off); reimagine your bathroom breaks with the Squatty Potty Original for $12.50 (50% off with code BLACK50); or invest in healthy lips with Burt's Bees for $2.40 off.
Hulu Ad-Supported 12-Month Subscription for $1.99 per month (Save $72)
Jingle Balms Burt’s Bees 4-Pack Gift Set for $9.59 with code HOLIDAY (Save $2.40)
Squatty Potty Original 7” for $12.50 (Save $12.50 with code BLACK50)
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon for $15.96 (Save $3.99)
Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 with on-page coupon (Save $13.90)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PlayStation 5 for $19.99 (Save $30)
Best Black Friday deals under $5
Hulu Ad-Supported 12-Month Subscription for $1.99 per month (Save $72)
Rifle Paper Co. Sticker Sheets for $3.36 with code MERRY30 (Save $2.64)
Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Unicorn Lip Balm for $3.99 (Save $1.51)
Schick Hydro Dermaplaning Tool for $4.54 with on-page coupon (Save $1.13)
Fantaseyes Kids' Bear Sunglasses from $4.80 (Save $6.60 to $7.20)
Best Black Friday deals under $10
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $6.50 (Save $4.49)
60-Watt Color Changing LED Light Bulb from Home Depot for $7.48 (Save $2.49)
Tucker + Tate Kids' Assorted 6-Pack Low Cut Socks from $7.60 (Save $11.40)
Hanes Men's Small Textured Moccasin Slipper from $8.57 at Amazon (Save up to $20.42)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Jingle Balms Burt’s Bees 4-Pack Gift Set for $9.59 (Save $2.40)
The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4 for $10 at Walmart (Save $8.02)
Best Black Friday deals Under $15
Squatty Potty Original 7” for $12.50 (Save $12.50 with code BLACK50)
Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max Case at Amazon for $13.59 (Save $16.40)
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats for $13.99 (Save $16)
Best Black Friday Deals Under $20
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon for $15.96 (Save $3.99)
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for $16.97 at Amazon (Save $8.02)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Adidas Aeroready Designed to Move Sport Shorts for $18 (Save $12)
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) at Amazon for $19.49 (Save $10.50)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 at Amazon (Save $14.35)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PlayStation 5 for $19.99 (Save $30)
IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $20 (Save $19.98)
Best Black Friday Deals Under $25
Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 with on-page coupon (Save $13.90)
Hamilton Beach 56-Ounce 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender for $24.96 at Walmart (Save $20.03)
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 (Save $25.00)
Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Digital Air Fryer from $24.99 (Save $25)
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs from $24.99 (Save $19.35 to $39.51)
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Leggings for $25 (Save $20)
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide
Black Friday: 135+ deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more
Black Friday sales: 105+ best Black Friday sales to shop now
Amazon Black Friday sale: Shop deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion
Walmart Black Friday sale: 100+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
Best Buy Black Friday sale: Save on Sony, Apple, Samsung and more
Target Black Friday sale: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
Lowe’s Black Friday sale: Shop markdowns on GE, DeWalt and Samsung
Nordstrom Black Friday sale: 70+ deals on Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and more
Samsung Black Friday sale: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVs
Wayfair Black Friday sale: 60+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid, Dyson
Black Friday TV deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens
Black Friday Apple deals: Save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches
Black Friday toy deals: 100+ best deals on LEGO, Melissa & Doug, shopDisney
Black Friday appliance deals: Score new appliances for less by Samsung, LG
Black Friday laptop deals: 45+ laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
Black Friday mattress deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar, Purple
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Best Black Friday deals under $25 for clothes, tech and home goods