Best Black Friday Electric Toothbrush & Trimmer Deals 2020: Top Early Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, Braun & More Savings Revealed by Retail Fuse
Save on a wide selection of electric toothbrush and personal grooming deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, including Oral-B Pro 1000 toothbrush, Waterpik electric flosser & Braun trimmers savings
Black Friday researchers are comparing the latest early electric toothbrush & trimmer deals for Black Friday, featuring all the latest offers on Philips Sonicare FlexCare+, Norelco shavers & electric flossers. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Electric Toothbrush Deals:
Save up to 58% on top-rated electric toothbrushes at Walmart - including deals on Oral B, Philips Sonicare and more electric toothbrushes
Save up to 43% on a wide range of electric toothbrushes at Amazon - check the latest prices on top-rated electric toothbrush brands like Philips Sonicare, Oral B, Waterpik and more
Save up to 43% on sonic and electric toothbrushes at Ulta.com - check live deals on a wide range of electric and sonic toothbrushes
Save up to 58% on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, replacements heads, complete kits and more
Save up to 69% on Oral-B electric toothbrushes at Walmart - including deals on rechargeable electric toothbrushes, accessories, replacement heads, travel kits and more
Save up to 43% on rechargeable electric toothbrushes from Oral-B at Ulta.com - check out the latest deals on the PRO 1000, iO Series 9 and more Oral-B electric toothbrushes
Save on top-rated Waterpik oral care products at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on items including a wide selection of Waterpik flossing toothbrush and oral irrigator models
Save up to 32% on Waterpik dental care products at Amazon - check the latest prices on popular items, including the Waterpik Sonic Fusion electric toothbrush as well as replacement tips and accessories
Save on the Waterpik Sonic Fusion at Walmart - check live prices on the top-rated flossing electric toothbrush with features that include customizable water pressure and an easy-to-use design, plus a range of attachments and compatible accessories
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view more deals available now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
When it comes to electric toothbrushes, Philips Sonicare and Oral-B are two of the leading brands. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 is a popular option thanks to its affordability and long-lasting battery. Meanwhile, the Oral-B Pro 1000 also boasts of a low price point and compatibility with an extensive range of brush heads. Other personal hygiene items include Waterpik’s compact water flossers, along with premium electric shavers from notable brands like Braun and Norelco.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)