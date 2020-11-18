Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals (2020): Early Samsung Galaxy Watch3, Active2 & Gear S3 Deals Revealed by Saver Trends
Early Black Friday Samsung Watch deals for 2020 are here, check out all the best early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, Gear S3 and Watch3 sales on this page
Here’s our review of the top early Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the best discounts on the most popular Samsung smartwatches. Explore the best deals in the list below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart - check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
Save with multiple offers on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
Save up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
Save up to $100 on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches at Samsung.com - check the latest savings and eligible trade-ins on the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium, Galaxy Watch Active2 BT, and more
Save up to $150 on the on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 at Verizon.com - Verizon offers different ways to save on the Galaxy Watch3, including trade-ins and significant discounts on phone and watch bundles
Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches at AT&T.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches at Amazon
Save up to 40% on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2
Save on Samsung Gear smartwatches at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on top-rated Samsung Gear S3 Classic and S3 Frontier smartwatches
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the popular wearables for health and fitness enthusiasts. Recently, Samsung has released the Galaxy Watch 3 which is lighter and more powerful than its predecessor. For the sporty types, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 still remains to be the best choice as it’s thinner and more apt for workouts. And lastly, for the budget conscious, the Samsung Gear S3 would be the best alternative without sacrificing the luxury of enjoying well-lovedSamsung Galaxy Watch features.
