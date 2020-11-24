The Best Black Friday TV Deals 2020: Best Samsung, Sony & LG 4K TV Savings Rated by Consumer Walk

Round-up of the latest TV deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring sales on 50 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, and larger 4K smart TVs



Black Friday researchers are comparing all the latest TV deals for Black Friday 2020, together with deals on Sony, TCL, LG & Samsung. Explore the best deals by clicking the links below.

Best TV Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to view the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Story continues

Televisions have gone a long way from the mechanical televisions from the 1920s to the smart TVs and 4K TVs of today. The sizes of televisions were just 12 inches when it was launched. Now, companies like Samsung offer 50 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 70 inch, and even bigger TVs. And they are available in a number of physical shops and online stores. Walmart, Amazon, and other retail stores sell smart TVs with crisp displays and other notable features.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)



