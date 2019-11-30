The best Black Friday TV (and early Cyber Monday) deals you can still get

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Black Friday is done, but the TV deals are still rolling into the weekend. There are discounts aplenty across every major retailer. As people that review a lot of TVs in our labs, we have our favorites, of course. But prices are cut on every brand, size, and type you can imagine.
A note of advice when TV shopping around Black Friday and Cyber Weekend: If a deal seems too good to be true (e.g., under $100), especially on a brand you've never heard of, check our reviews or Google around for some info first. If no one has written about it, we recommend avoiding it and sticking with what you know. We're only writing about TVs we love and—especially today—there's no shortage of options.
Our favorite deal
- 55-inch TCL 5-Series TV with Roku (55S525)—$329.99 at Amazon (Save $370): We're so happy that this deal is still going strong. The TCL 5-Series is one of our go-to recommendations. It's a great looking TV that includes Roku, the best streaming media platform. At this price (the lowest ever!), it's an incredible value.
Amazon deals
As usual, Amazon has a lot of pretty rad TV deals already available. We've tested most of the TVs below and can vouch for their quality. There are some deep discounts on TVs from Insignia and Toshiba, but we'd avoid those in favor of more high-quality finds like these:
- 55-inch TCL 6-Series—$599.99 (Save $50): The step-up from the 5-Series adds full-array local dimming and a faster refresh rate. It's TCL's top of the line.
- 65-inch LG C9 OLED—$2,096.99 (Save $400, w/ 1-year free subscription to Disney+, a $69.99 value): Save on our top-rated TV of 2019. Also available in 55-inch for $1,496.99.
- 50-inch TCL 4-Series—$239.99 (Save $40): The 4-Series is still 4K, but drops the support for Dolby Vision and wide color gamut. Still a great value.
- 58-inch Samsung UN58RU7100—$497.99 (Save $152): A solid 4K TV for Samsung fans.
- 49-inch Samsung UN49RU8000—$497.99 (Save $302): The Samsung 8000 series is brighter than the 7100 and has a faster response time—perfect for gamers.
- 65-inch Sony XBR-65X950G—$1,398.00 (Save $401.99): The Sony 950 is bright and has a fast refresh rate, great for sports and gamers as well as general use.
- 75-inch Sony XBR75X900F—$1,798.00 (Save $700): Very similar to the Sony 950, but the price drop for this big 75-inch screen is what caught our attention.
- 75-inch Samsung Q900 8K—$3,997.99 (Save $1,000): Why so expensive? It's huge, plus it has 8K resolution.
Walmart deals
Walmart has some solid TV deals up already, too, and an especially good deal on one of our favorite TVs this year, the Vizio M-Series Quantum.
- 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum—$398.00 (Save $100): Great picture quality and a tremendous value.
- 65-inch Samsung Q60R—$997.99 (Save $802): A solid 4K TV.
- 65-inch Samsung Q70R—$1,197.99 (Save $1,002): Compared to the Q60, the Q70 adds local dimming.
- 65-inch Samsung Q90R—$2,197.99 (Save $1,302): Over the Q70, the Q90 has better local dimming and a wider viewing angle.
Best Buy
Best Buy has a number of Black Friday deals still live, including doorbuster prices on some good models. Like Amazon, Best Buy has some insane discounts on off-brand models, but as usual, we caution buyers to steer clear of Black Friday deals that seem too good to be true. Best Buy does have a decent discount on our top TV of the year, the LG C9 OLED, that's worth checking out, as well as our top-rated Vizio, the P-Series, in both 65- and 75-inch sizes.
- 65-inch LG C9 OLED—$2,099.99 (Save $500): Our top-rated TV of 2019.
- 75-inch Vizio P-Series—$1,499.99 (Save $500): The P-Series offers excellent picture quality, helped along by its local dimming.
- 65-inch Vizio P-Series—$899.99 (Save $300): Also available in this size.
- 75-inch Samsung NU6900—$749.99 (Save $350)
- 55-inch Sony X800G—$499.99 (Save $300): A solid TV for general use.
Don't forget: Streaming devices
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 at Amazon (Save $25): Lowest price ever.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
