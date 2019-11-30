The best Black Friday TV (and early Cyber Monday) deals you can still get

The TCL 5-Series continues to be offered at its best price ever this ever for Cyber Weeekend.

Black Friday is done, but the TV deals are still rolling into the weekend. There are discounts aplenty across every major retailer. As people that review a lot of TVs in our labs, we have our favorites, of course. But prices are cut on every brand, size, and type you can imagine.

A note of advice when TV shopping around Black Friday and Cyber Weekend: If a deal seems too good to be true (e.g., under $100), especially on a brand you've never heard of, check our reviews or Google around for some info first. If no one has written about it, we recommend avoiding it and sticking with what you know. We're only writing about TVs we love and—especially today—there's no shortage of options.

Our favorite deal

Amazon deals

As usual, Amazon has a lot of pretty rad TV deals already available. We've tested most of the TVs below and can vouch for their quality. There are some deep discounts on TVs from Insignia and Toshiba, but we'd avoid those in favor of more high-quality finds like these:

Walmart deals

Walmart has some solid TV deals up already, too, and an especially good deal on one of our favorite TVs this year, the Vizio M-Series Quantum.

Best Buy

Best Buy has a number of Black Friday deals still live, including doorbuster prices on some good models. Like Amazon, Best Buy has some insane discounts on off-brand models, but as usual, we caution buyers to steer clear of Black Friday deals that seem too good to be true. Best Buy does have a decent discount on our top TV of the year, the LG C9 OLED, that's worth checking out, as well as our top-rated Vizio, the P-Series, in both 65- and 75-inch sizes.

Don't forget: Streaming devices

