The best board games to gift this 2023 holiday season

Wavelength is a fun party game where two teams compete to see if they’re in sync – or on the same wavelength – as their own team members. Included in the game is a large plastic wheel contraption that looks a lot like a speedometer. Someone spins the wheel and then opens a viewing slot to see where the needle lands. Then they’ll draw a category card with binaries (examples include Hot-Cold, Rough-Smooth or Sad Song-Happy Song), and then they have to give a clue that matches where the needle lands between the two extremes.

For example, if the needle was all the way on the Cold side, your clue would be something like “Ice.” Your team would then have to guess and turn the dial to where they think the needle is. The closer they get to the answer, the more points they score. As you might imagine, the fun of this game comes when the answer isn’t so obvious and is more subjective. In a Best/Worst Pizza Toppings category for example, “Pineapple” might be more acceptable to some people than others and players have to work together to figure out what the clue-giver’s intentions are.