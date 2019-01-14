The Best Bond Funds for 2019 and Beyond

Most investors give the bulk of their attention to the stock market, because that's where the big growth is. However, stocks can be extremely volatile, and most investors need other types of investment assets in their portfolios to balance their exposure to the financial markets and to meet shorter-term needs. For those investors, adding bonds to their holdings can act as a counterbalance to their stock exposure.

Individual bonds are available to buy and sell through most brokers, but most investors choose to invest in bond funds, rather than picking individual bonds. With hundreds of different bond funds to choose from, it can be challenging to decide which one is best for you. Below, we'll give you all the information you need to understand what a bond fund is and how you can identify the funds that will best serve your financial goals.

Old yellow paper with word Bond prominently featured. More

Image source: Getty Images.

What is a bond?

A bond is an investment that's tied to a loan between the bond's issuer and the purchaser. Under the terms of the bond, the initial bond purchaser pays a set amount of money -- usually $1,000 or $5,000 per bond -- to the issuing entity. The issuer gets to keep that money for its own use. In exchange, the issuer agrees to pay interest to the bondholder at set intervals, commonly every six months, until the bond "matures." Once the bond reaches maturity, the issuer pays the bondholder the principal amount back. A bond's maturity date is set before the bond is issued, so investors know up front when they can expect to get their principal back.

There are many different types of bonds, and they are generally sorted into a few different categories. These categories include:

Treasury, municipal, and corporate bonds, depending on whether the issuer is the federal government, a state or local government entity, or a private business.

Short-, intermediate-, and long-term bonds, depending on the length of time between when the bond is issued and when it matures.

Investment-grade and high-yield bonds, depending on whether the issuer's financial condition makes it more likely or less likely to repay the bond at maturity. Generally, the greater the risk that an issuer will fail to repay its bondholders, the higher the yield on its bonds, so most investment-grade bonds have lower yields than most high-yield bonds.

Inflation-adjusted bonds, whose issuers pay an amount at maturity that accounts for changes in the purchasing power of money since the bond was issued, rather than a fixed amount.

Bonds typically fall into more than one of these categories. For instance, Treasuries, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds can all be short-, intermediate-, or long-term. Some Treasury bonds are inflation-adjusted, and you can find municipal and corporate bonds that are either investment-grade or high-yield.

The most important feature of a bond is that the stream of payments investors receive when they own the bond is scheduled in advance. For instance, with a 10-year Treasury bond worth $1,000 paying 3%, you know that you'll receive $15 every six months for the next 10 years, and then get your $1,000 back. So long as you hold on to the bond until it matures, there's no possibility of getting more than that, but unless something goes dramatically wrong with the issuer, there's little risk of getting less than that, either.

What's a bond fund?

Bond funds are pools of investments in which large numbers of investors can contribute money toward a commonly held portfolio of bonds. Typically, the bond funds that are available to most investors are either mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.

The way bond funds operate depends on what type of fund is involved. With a bond mutual fund, the fund company accepts orders to buy or sell shares on a daily basis, with all transactions occurring after the end of the trading day. The mutual fund can issue new shares or redeem existing shares at will, and you're always guaranteed to get the net asset value of all of the investments held by the fund when you buy or sell shares.

With bond exchange-traded funds, the mechanisms for trading are a bit different. You can buy or sell bond ETFs at any point when stock exchanges are open for trading, and the price at any given point is determined not by the value of the underlying assets in the ETF, but rather by the market price determined by how much buyers are willing to pay and how much sellers are willing to accept for shares.