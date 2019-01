Morentz, Triple Sliding Door Cabinet by George Naskashima

From the designer known as the Father of the American Craft Movement comes this 1970 triple sliding door cabinet, composed of walnut with traditional and archetypical dovetail Nakashima wood joints. The credenza features thin solid walnut slats with pandanus cloth and, like much of Nakashima’s work, has no decoration or nonfunctional elements, taking its aesthetics from the construction of the piece.