The Best Bread Cloches for Bakery-Quality Loaves

Click here to read the full article.

You’re a skilled bread baker who can take a few simple ingredients and combine them to make mouth-watering loaves. But try as you might, they never come out quite as tasty as the samples from your favorite bakery, and now you want to take things to the next level. That’s where a bread cloche comes in.

Traditionally made from ceramic, clay or cast iron, bread cloches act as mini bread ovens that envelop dough, trapping moisture as it bakes. This moisture evaporates and turns into steam which keeps the crumb moist before dissipating and helping to form crisp, golden crusts. It’s enough to make this lengthy process all worthwhile.

More from Robb Report

But with so many models on the market, it can be difficult to know which bread cloche truly rises to the occasion. Here, we’ve selected our top four picks available on Amazon so your next boule can be your best yet.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.