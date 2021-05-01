Best Budgeting Advice From Suze Orman and 9 Other Money Experts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Lisa
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock.com
Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock.com

In order to function, every person, household and business has to keep track of how much money is coming in, how much is going out and where it’s being spent. Budgets come in all shapes and sizes — managing money is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. But one thing that is universal is the fact that flying blind will inevitably lead to overspending, under-saving and missed bills.

Discover: See the Full List of Money’s Most Influential and More

As part of an ongoing series, GOBankingRates identified 66 of the most trusted money experts in America, including podcasters, authors, columnists, bloggers and TV personalities. The following is a roundup of the best pieces of budgeting advice from 10 of those experts. Some deal with strategies and methods, others with formats and styles. All of them include advice from the biggest names in the personal finance world, hand-crafted for regular people like you.

Last updated: April 22, 2021

Suze Orman.
Suze Orman.

Suze Orman: Pass It On

According to celebrity giver-of-tough-money-love Suze Orman, the best thing you can do with your budget is to treat it as a skill to be passed onto the next generation.

“Sitting down with your children once a month and having them help you pay the family bills is an incredibly valuable life-lesson opportunity that sadly few families use,” Orman wrote in her blog in 2016. “I don’t just think it is ‘nice’ to give a tween or teenager a window into the basics of household cash management. It is vital. If you are serious about giving your child the best possible chance at being a successful adult, teaching them how to handle basic household finances is a very important skill.”

See: Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

Tiffany Aliche: Be a Squirrel

Tiffany Aliche of the “Brown Ambition” podcast is known as The Budgetnista. To find some of the best budgeting advice on the planet, she recommends looking no further than the nearest tree.

“Squirrels are super-smart savers,” she said in a 2020 interview with Intuit’s MintLife blog. “When acorns are plentiful, they work their hardest and gather as many as possible. Squirrel away your money when times are good, and live off of your stash when things aren’t.”

Check Out: The Best Money Experts for Each Generation

Vicki Robin: Don’t Get Played

There are two ways to loosen up a tight budget: earn more or spend less. If you choose to tighten your belt instead of asking for a raise at work, Vicki Robin of “Your Money or Your Life” fame offers up a simple tip for deciding which expenses to cut.

She told Get Rich Slowly in 2019: “A useful question for me when I’m in the presence of something I must have is: Who wins if I buy this? Do I win? Or does somebody else win? Maybe I win a teeny bit by getting a computer case, but the company that sells it is the real winner.”

Read: Where Do Americans Get Their Money Advice? Top TV Shows

William D. Danko: Pay Yourself First...and a Lot More

Most household budgets share at least one common flaw — the people who came up with those budgets aren’t saving nearly enough money. According to William D. Danko, author of “The Millionaire Next Door,” the average American could stand to quadruple their nest egg contributions.

“First, commit to saving 20% of your income,” he told the Washington Post in 2018. “Currently, most save about 5%. It is hard to get ahead and be an investor without saving first.”

See: 10 Financial Books That Will Change Your Life (and Finances)

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (9689516ax)Jill SchlesingerGracie Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 22 May 2018.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (9689516ax)Jill SchlesingerGracie Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 22 May 2018.

Jill Schlesinger: Don’t Let Debt Kill Your Savings

Lots of debt is bad. Lots of money in savings is good. This is budgeting 101, but few people know more about the impact the former has on the latter than Jill Schlesinger. Before she was a podcaster, columnist, author and TV personality, Schlesinger was an investment adviser.

She told wbur.com at the end of 2020: “When I was in the business of giving financial advice, I found that people who were able to actually pay down their debt became phenomenal savers. Phenomenal.”

See: Where Do Americans Get Their Money Advice? Top Blogs and Websites

Michelle Singletary: Start by Killing Small Debts

So, once again, debt is bad — but when people face student loans, credit card payments, car payments and the rest, how is a person supposed to know where to start? For “The Color of Money” columnist Michelle Singletary, the smart move is to start from the ground up.

In 2016, she wrote for Oprah.com: “List your debts, starting with the smallest. Take all the extra money you can find in your budget and apply it to that debt, and make only the minimum payments on your other debts. When you pay off the first debt, move on to the one with the next lowest balance, and so on. This strategy works because people get an emotional boost from eliminating one of their debts quickly, which motivates them to stick to their debt repayment plan.”

Read: Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

Erin Lowry: Never Stop Experimenting

Some budgets are scribbled out on spreadsheets. Others live in mobile apps or have their own sections inside bullet journals. There is no right or wrong way, according to bestselling “Broke Millennial” author Erin Lowry. In fact, she advises test-driving as many budgeting styles as possible and pulling the most valuable nuggets from each to create a model that’s all your own.

“Keep exploring to find a budgeting system and a learning style that works for you,” she told BudgetBakers at the tail end of 2017. “There are so many ways to learn about money these days and so many styles to money management, that something out there will suit you.”

More: The Best Expert Money Advice for Millennials

David Bach: Automate Everything

It’s no secret that the author of “The Automatic Millionaire” is not a fan of manual transactions. He wrote in his book: “Automating your finances — sending your money automatically to investment accounts, savings accounts and creditors — allows you to build wealth effortlessly. You’ll never forget a payment again — and you’ll never be tempted to skimp on savings because you won’t even see the money going directly from your paycheck to your savings accounts.”

Read: Surprising Early Jobs of 10 Money Experts

Grant-Cardone
Grant-Cardone

Grant Cardone: Save To Invest

Saving money is always a part of any good budget — some portion of every dollar coming in must be tucked away for a rainy day. But “The 10X Rule” author Grant Cardone wants you to reconsider the entire concept of what it means to save in the first place, particularly the traditional strategy of stuffing cash into a bank account. According to a 2019 interview with Medium, Cardone said, “Banks pay you no interest. Never save just to save — save to invest. If you save all your money, you’re simply losing 3% of value a year in inflation.”

See: 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By

Jully-Alma Taveras: Know Your ‘Survival Budget’

Known as the “Investing Latina,” Jully-Alma Taveras leaned on lessons learned during her spartan first-generation upbringing to come up with what she calls her “survival budget.” That’s the bare minimum she needs to survive for a single month with only the most basic necessities — and she believes everyone should have one.

“Creating and understanding your survival number isn’t about denying yourself,” Taveras wrote for Time’s NextAdvisor. “It’s about being intentional with your spending, clear about your financial goals and mindful about your consumption. You may never have to actually live on your survival budget. But establishing your number can give you a sense of security and a benchmark for building your emergency fund savings.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Budgeting Advice From Suze Orman and 9 Other Money Experts

Recommended Stories

  • Finance Pro Rachel Cruze Shares the Biggest Money Mistake You’re Probably Making

    Rachel Cruze is a personal finance expert and the author of "Know Yourself, Know Your Money." She is also the host of "The Rachel Cruze Show," where she shares practical tips to save more money, get...

  • Silent No Longer: 7 Designers Speaking Up About Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

    "I have a voice."

  • Clashes in Berlin during May Day march

    Pro-migrant, anti-racism demonstrators clashed with police during a May Day march in Berlin on Saturday. (May 1)

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • Top Retirement Advice From These 10 Experts

    Whether you’re just getting started in your career or nearing the end of it, you should be thinking about and preparing for retirement. Knowing how much to save, the best ways to save and how to...

  • The 10 best movies coming to Netflix in May that are worth your time

    Get comfy and watch the classic gangster movie "Scarface" or the super silly "The Sweetest Thing" this month on Netflix.

  • Kevin Feige Highlights the Importance of Gemma Chan's Character in 'Eternals'

    Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently discussed the casting of the "Eternals" and revealed the importance of Gemma Chan's role in the movie. In an interview with Variety, Feige shared how critical the casting was for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film as the characters were modified from the original comics to allow for a more diverse representation. He then revealed that Chan's Sersi stands out among the many main characters of the movie.

  • Here’s the full list of 44 new original movies and shows hitting Netflix in May

    Netflix announced its most recent earnings late last month and the company's share price plummeted. If you're wondering why, the answer is simple: Netflix's subscriber growth is really slowing down. As recently as a year or two ago, people found it laughable that emerging streaming competition might actually put a dent in mighty Netflix's business. Fast-forward to 2021, however, and it looks as though the naysayers were wrong. New streaming services like HBO Max, Peacock, and more are unquestionably impacting Netflix's business, but there's also another troubling trend taking shape right now. Netflix's original movies and shows, which are the prime attraction for the streaming service, have been seriously lackluster lately. If you're wondering whether the Netflix May 2021 release schedule looks like a step in the right direction for new originals, you'll find your answer right here. The first three months of 2021 definitely marked a lull for high-profile Netflix originals. Things improved a bit in April with a few big releases that didn't disappoint, with Shadow and Bone being the most recent release that's making waves. Fantasy fans are loving this new series based on best-selling books, and it came at a time when Netflix definitely needed a win. Where Netflix's May release schedule is concerned, there are several big premieres on the docket that could help Netflix even more as it looks to get back on track. New seasons of popular series like Lucifer, Master of None, Ragnarok, Castlevania, and Who Killed Sara? are all set to debut over the course of the month in May 2021. Then, on top of that, the new superhero series Jupiter's Legacy is set to premiere on May 7th. Some people think Mark Millar's (Kingsmen, Kick-Ass) new show could be good enough to give Netflix its own big superhero franchise like the Avengers. That's a pretty tall order, to say the least, so we're not getting our hopes up quite yet. Zack Snyder's new movie Army of the Dead is also set to hit Netflix on May 21st, and it looks like another winner for Netflix in May. Wondering what else is in store this month? Check out the full calendar of Netflix original movies and series down below. Streaming May 4th Selena: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Trash Truck: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Streaming May 5th The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Streaming May 7th Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇹🇭 Jupiter's Legacy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Milestone -- NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 Monster -- NETFLIX FILM Streaming May 8th Mine -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 Streaming May 11th Money, Explained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Streaming May 12th Dance of the Forty One -- NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽 Oxygen -- NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷 The Upshaws -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Streaming May 13th Castlevania: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME Streaming May 14th Ferry -- NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇪 Haunted: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL I Am All Girls -- NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦 Jungle Beat: The Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Move to Heaven -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 The Strange House -- NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇹 The Woman in the Window -- NETFLIX FILM Streaming May 18th Sardar Ka Grandson -- NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 Streaming May 19th Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽 Streaming May 20th Special: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Streaming May 21st Army of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Neighbor: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸 Streaming May 26th Baggio: The Divine Ponytail -- NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹 High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America -- NETFLIX FILM Nail Bomber: Manhunt -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧 Streaming May 27th Black Space -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Blue Miracle -- NETFLIX FILM Eden -- NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵 Soy Rada: Serendipity -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇦🇷 Streaming May 28th Dog Gone Trouble -- NETFLIX FAMILY Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Kominsky Method: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Streaming May 31st The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷 Release Date TBD AlRawabi School for Girls -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇯🇴 HALSTON -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mad for Each Other -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Master of None -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Racket Boys -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 Ragnarok: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇳🇴

  • Mars helicopter chalks up fourth successful flight

    The helicopter will now be used to collect mapping data in support of the Perseverance rover's science mission.

  • Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. For Friday's trip, Ingenuity traveled 872 feet (266 meters) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before.

  • It Took Some Work But These Days Tom Brady & Bridget Moynahan Are Co-Parenting Goals

    Is it just us, or have Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan pretty much turned into the gold standard for co-parenting exes these days? Yesterday, Brady posted a sweet happy birthday wish to Moynahan and we love that these two are so supportive of each other even after all this time. The photo, shared on Brady’s […]

  • Matt Hancock takes first steps towards legalising assisted suicide

    Matt Hancock has opened the door to legalising assisted suicide in Britain by asking for official figures on how many people who have killed themselves for medical reasons. The Health Secretary wrote to Sir Ian Diamond, the national statistician, last week to ask for data on how many Britons who kill themselves have terminal medical conditions. Mr Hancock told a private meeting of MPs and peers that he wanted the figures to inform a new debate on legalising doctor-assisted suicide in the UK, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, doctors who help someone to die in the UK can be jailed for up to 14 years. This means that hundreds of Britons have had to pay thousands of pounds to travel to the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland to end their lives. In the 22 years to 2020, 475 Brits have gone to Dignitas to kill themselves. Assisted suicide is legal under certain circumstances in more than half a dozen countries. Euthanasia for terminally-ill people will become legal in New Zealand this November after a referendum last year. Mr Hancock told a meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Choice at the End of Life that he had asked Sir Ian "to consider what should be published in terms of statistics that can inform the debate in this country". He added that he hoped the data from the Office for National Statistics would "shed more light on the data of those travelling to Switzerland in order to die at a time of their choosing". Mr Hancock told the meeting that it was "important that public debate is informed by the best statistics". Currently only "partial" information is published - based on inquest verdicts - about suicides of people "who have particular conditions". He said: "I have written to the ONS. It is rightly a task for the ONS. I think it is important that public debate is informed by the best statistics." Mr Hancock told the meeting that when he became an MP he was against assisted suicide as he had always been worried about pressure being brought to bear on people to kill themselves. But he said he had been affected by speaking to Sir Paul Cosford, the medical director of Public Health England who suffered from cancer and died aged 57 earlier this month. In an article in the British Medical Journal last October, Sir Paul called for a policy rethink on assisted dying, describing the current law as "inhumane". Mr Hancock said: "People’s views of this do change. The argument that we must protect those who are vulnerable from being coerced or feeling that they ought to go down this route. "That is an important and valid argument but it is one of many that we need to consider. That is a well informed public debate is the thing to do now."

  • How one founder made the most of Y Combinator in a pandemic year

    Hana is the co-founder and CEO of MagicBell, a new startup she created with Josue Montano that just recently graduated from Y Combinator's Winter 2021 cohort. Hana's experience as an entrepreneur spans multiple companies, including her last one which she grew to significant success in terms of annual revenue. Hana talks to us about the challenges she faced taking on her transition in an industry where the focus is often exclusively on how hard you're hustling and what you're building next, and about her origin story as a founder coming from an environment where there weren't necessarily many examples with similar life experience to look to for inspiration.

  • Chasing Red-Hot Profit Growth Is a Recipe for Stock Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- It came as a shock on Wall Street the last few days, how much better the world’s biggest companies were doing than anyone thought. Also unexpected was what the market made of those results. Despite big earnings beats, the share-price performance of the vaunted Faang cohort has been mediocre.Then again, maybe that shouldn’t be surprising. Thirteen months into the Covid-19 recovery rally, Wall Street researchers have become focused on the question of when in the cycle it pays for investors to wean themselves off companies showing the highest growth rates. An academic study says that paying for companies where a lot of profit optimism is priced in has been one of the worst strategies for the last four decades.With corporate income quickly vaulting back to pre-pandemic levels amid the best expansion in a decade, the fastest growers are getting no respect. A long-short strategy based on forecast income growth for Russell 3000 stocks -- buy the top quintile against the lowest -- has lost more than 4% this year, trailing all but four of the 17 quantitative styles tracked by Bloomberg.Call it the peril of high expectations, a condition that is getting increasingly relevant today as analysts keep ratcheting up estimates. For now, the higher bars are proving no hurdle for companies to clear, though negative reactions to earnings from stocks like Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. suggest a ceiling may be in after the market’s $25 trillion rally.“If the blowout results can’t really move things higher, what can and what will?” asked Carter Worth, head of technical analysis at Cornerstone Macro LLC. “What possibly could be said or revealed, in the coming two to five months, that tops what has just been revealed? What advances the market from here?”To be sure, in a year when all sell signals have been nothing but a sure way to lose money, finding fault with the current robust expansion is like looking a gift horse in the mouth. Almost 90% of S&P 500 companies that reported have beaten analysts’ profit estimates, the strongest showing since Bloomberg began tracking the data in 1993.Based on reported results and analyst estimates for companies that have yet to announce results, profits in the first quarter probably surged 46% from a year ago, the fastest since 2010, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.But if history is any guide, placing too much faith in perceived high-growth can be a dangerous game. In a recent update to their paper entitled “Diagnostic Expectations and Stock Returns,” researchers including Pedro Bordalo of the University of Oxford, Nicola Gennaioli of Italy’s Bocconi University and Rafael La Porta of Brown University found that between 1981 and 2015, stocks with the most-optimistic long-term profit growth forecasts trailed those with the most-pessimistic forecasts by 12 percentage points a year.Such is the burden for companies whose shares embed extremely high expectations, a dream that they’d one day dominate their industries the way Google did in the online search business. Needless to say, it’s a dream very few firms are able to achieve.“Over the past 35 years, betting against extreme analyst optimism has been on average a good idea,” the researchers wrote. “Intuitively, fast earnings growth predicts future Googles but not as many as analysts believe.”While the study focused on individual companies, the concept appears to apply to the entire market these days, as policy support and vaccines fuel hopes for a roaring economy. So much optimism is priced into stocks from the return-to-normal activity that it leaves the market vulnerable to hiccups such as supply chain disruptions, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Mike Wilson.“Dreaming of a reopening is easier than actually doing it,” Wilson wrote in a note. “We see growing cost issues, in the near term, that aren’t priced. There is also a question of how much pent-up demand really exists.”After being blindsided by the pandemic and staying too conservative about corporate America’s earnings power, analysts are now busy upgrading their forecasts at one of the fastest clips in years. But there is a risk hidden in the slope of the earnings trajectory.Ned Davis Research grouped S&P 500 earnings growth since 1927 into five brackets and found that unless it’s really bad -- down 25% or more from a year ago -- income growth tends to have an inverse relationship with market returns. When the rate of expansion topped 20%, as is the case now, the S&P 500 rose at an annualized 2.4%, or one quarter of its average returns of all periods.The seemingly odd behavior, according to Ned Davis, founder of his name-sake firm, has to do with the market’s inclination to always look ahead. And once the good news on profits is priced in, it doesn’t leave much room for stocks to keep going.One example of that is the market’s performance surrounding President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. The S&P 500 rallied roughly 20% in 2017 in anticipation of the boost to earnings when the policy took effect the following year. Then 2018 came, earnings were boosted, and the market fell.Of course, with the pandemic driving monetary policy and the economy into uncharted territory, nothing in the past may be applicable now. Still, with the S&P 500 trading at 22 times forecast earnings, hovering near the highest multiple since the dot-com era, a moment of reckoning may be approaching.“The risk in chasing here and now is that you are paying a premium multiple for earnings strength that the market has already been anticipating for several months,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “We can have great earnings growth and earnings beats and still have the market remain flat or even sell off.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

    Find out if $1 million in savings is enough for a full retirement in your state. Depending on where you live, you might need to save more for your golden years.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Why a $10,000 Tax Deduction Could Hold Up Trillions in Stimulus Funds

    In 2017, congressional Republicans capped a tax break that benefits America’s highest-earning households and people with multimillion-dollar homes. Coastal Democrats have been trying to get it back ever since. The break, the state and local tax deduction, known to policy wonks as SALT, does what it says it does. It allows people to deduct payments like state income and local property taxes from their federal tax bills. The deduction, previously unlimited, was capped at $10,000 as part of the 2017 tax bill, which was former President Donald Trump’s main domestic achievement. Republicans added the cap to reduce the cost of a tax package that gave more than $1 trillion in breaks to corporations and wealthy families, while increasing the federal deficit despite claims that the cuts would pay for themselves. But the move also struck many Democrats as punitive, because its greatest impact was felt by a very specific kind of taxpayer: people who live in heavily Democratic areas. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The debates over SALT are a case study in the age-old conflict between constituent politics and national policy. They are also emblematic of how the Democratic Party’s increasing reliance on high-income professionals and suburbanites has complicated its longtime difficulty bridging its progressive and moderate wings. Almost since the law was passed, lawmakers from high-tax states have made various attempts to get one of their voters’ favorite tax breaks back. A bill to restore full SALT deductions was introduced in 2019 after Democrats regained a House majority, but it went nowhere in what was then a Republican-controlled Senate. Proposals to raise or undo the cap have since been discussed as part of the stimulus packages passed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Four states sued the federal government, arguing that the cap is an “unconstitutional assault” on their sovereignty, but were unsuccessful. And in recent weeks, legislators from high-tax states like California, New Jersey and New York have formed a SALT Caucus to further champion a full repeal of the provision, particularly as Democrats contemplate significant changes to the tax code to pay for Biden’s infrastructure plan. The most vocal of them are from New York state — where voters claimed the nation’s highest SALT benefit before the tax cuts — who wrote an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying they “reserve the right” to oppose any new tax legislation, including Biden’s infrastructure bill, that doesn’t include a full repeal of the SALT cap. It’s the issue that refuses to die, and with slim Democratic control of both chambers of Congress, even a small amount of dissent would be significant. “I want to get all this stuff done, but no SALT, no deal,” said Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y., a former certified public accountant. “This is existential for my state.” As the Democratic Congress moves to raise taxes on capital gains so that the wealthiest pay their “fair share,” SALT could imperil more progressive priorities. Noticeably absent from the 17 New York Democrats who signed the recent letter was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I think it’s a giveaway to the rich,” she told reporters last month. “So, I do not believe in holding the entire infrastructure package hostage for a full repeal and abolishing the cap. I think we can have a conversation about the policy, but it’s a bit of an extreme position, to be frank.” There’s no debate that the SALT deduction goes mostly to wealthier taxpayers. About 85% of its benefits accrue to the richest 5% of households, according to an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy in Washington. Were the cap to be repealed, about two-thirds of the benefits — about $67 billion — would go to families making over $200,000 a year. Exactly how that is distributed is subject to an overlapping crosscurrent of tax policies whose effects vary from place to place. Since the 2017 tax cut broadly lowered taxes, even for residents of high-tax states, the $10,000 cap meant that affluent people in blue states ended up with smaller tax cuts than those in lower-cost red states. But the political bottom line is that capping a very visible benefit angered the sorts of ordinary affluent voters on whom high-tax states rely — families in a place like Long Island or Orange County, California, who might make a six-figure income, own a home and pay tens of thousands a year in state income and local property taxes. In the psychology of paying taxes, a slightly smaller savings might seem worse than no savings at all, particularly if you feel singled out, as blue state taxpayers clearly were. Giveaway or not, there is political logic in trying to restore the unlimited benefit. Affluent suburban voters helped Biden win the White House, and there is even some evidence to suggest that anger over the lost deduction helped Democrats flip a handful of Republican seats in 2018. Although the debate affects Democratic districts disproportionately, SALT is less about rote partisanship than about representing voters from wealthy areas with high housing costs. The handful of Republicans who voted against the 2017 tax cuts mostly did so because of the loss of tax breaks like SALT, and today Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., who is from Orange County, supports a repeal of the cap. There’s also little doubt that the cap falls much harder on blue states. Before the 2017 tax cuts, the average SALT deduction in New York was $22,169 — twice the national average of $10,233 — according to data compiled by the Government Finance Officers Association. It was $19,664 in Connecticut, $18,437 in California and $17,850 in New Jersey. It’s also true that the cost — about $90 billion in lost revenue if the full break was restored — could imperil other policy choices. The $90 billion is roughly the amount it would take to finance another Democratic priority: expanding the Section 8 housing program, which gives low-income tenants a voucher to help cover the rent, so that it covers the roughly 9 million qualifying families who cannot get vouchers because the government has not allotted enough funding. “When you look around at the world, it’s hard to come up with the idea that this is the best use of $90 billion,” Carl Davis, research director of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, said of proposals to remove the SALT cap. Today’s debates over SALT recall earlier, equally fractious debates over taxing employer health plans, which inflamed unions whose members often have high-cost health insurance, or President Barack Obama’s proposal to tax college savings accounts. That was also opposed by Democratic legislators from high-income cities. Such benefits are known as “tax expenditures,” or tax breaks that flow mostly to the highest-earning households and consume about $1.4 trillion a year. Christopher Faricy, a political science professor at Syracuse University, wrote a 2015 book criticizing many of these breaks. Its title is “Welfare for the Wealthy.” Taxes finance the government, but they are also used to shape behavior. Tax breaks encourage people to buy homes and health insurance, send their children to college, save for retirement and give money to charity. An old argument in favor of SALT is that it subsidizes programs like public schools and state health departments. Now, in the aftermath of the pandemic, it is being framed as a way to help high-cost states hold on to high-income workers. Over the past year, as remote work has untethered millions of white-collar employees, migration out of high-cost regions like New York and San Francisco has surged. Lawmakers and governors pay the necessary lip service to SALT as a middle-class tax break — governors who wrote to Biden urging him to repeal the cap said it would help “middle-class families” — but the fear that high earners might not return has become the larger concern. “Even if they’re wealthy people, we can’t afford them to leave, because they subsidize the cost of government in our state,” Suozzi said. Whether that will happen is another matter. Tom Kozlik, a municipal credit analyst at HilltopSecurities in Dallas, said a repeal of the SALT cap would be unlikely to stop an exodus of high earners from those states. “There are many reasons why workers move, and an overall tax burden may be one variable, but the SALT cap is unlikely to be the reason, especially for high earners,” he said. The fear is still real. Find a state whose residents benefit greatly from the SALT deduction and you’ll find a state that is more than normally dependent on rich people. The top 1% of New York City earners — a group that combined made about $133 billion in 2018 — pay a little over 40% of the city’s taxes. With numbers like that, even a small increase in out-migration would have a large impact on the budget. It’s not the sort of money that could finance a large infrastructure package but maybe enough to halt it. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Rudy Giuliani evidently ignored FBI warnings that Russia would try to manipulate him in Ukraine

    FBI counterintelligence agents visited Rudy Giuliani in late 2019, when he was personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, to warn him he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign to damage Trump's likely opponent in the 2020 election, President Biden, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday evening. Giuliani evidently ignored the warning and traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, in December 2019 to try to find unflattering or incriminating information about Biden and his son Hunter. While in Ukraine, the Post notes, Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, later identified and sanctioned by the U.S. as "an active Russian agent" running an "influence campaign" against Biden. The FBI also warned the Trump White House that Giuliani's information should be considered tainted by Russian disinformation. The FBI raided Giuliani's home and office on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into his work in Ukraine. The 2019 "defensive briefing" to Giuliani is distinct from that ongoing probe, the Post reports, "but it reflects a broader concern by U.S. intelligence and federal investigators that Giuliani — among other influential Americans and U.S. institutions — was being manipulated by the Russian government to promote its interests and that he appears to have brazenly disregarded such fears." Federal agents gave similar defensive briefings to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and the pro-Trump One America News Network. Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine did not result in Biden losing to Trump, obviously, but he did achieve "one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine," the firing of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the Times reports. And that "was a Pyrrhic victory," becoming a major factor in Trump's first impeachment and a focus of the Justice Department's investigation into whether Giuliani violated a federal law against working as an unregistered foreign agent. The warrant to search Giuliani's rooms and seize electronic devices specifically sought his communications with both Trump administration and Ukrainian officials regarding Yovanovitch's ouster, the Times reports. Giuliani wanted her fired because he viewed her as an impediment to his effort to search for dirt on the Bidens, and some Ukrainian officials wanted her recalled because she was pursuing an anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine. A "key question" for investigators, the Times says, is whether Giuliani went after Yovanovitch solely on Trump's behalf or also on behalf of Ukrainian officials who wanted her gone and were in a position to help Trump damage Biden. Giuliani denies all wrongdoing. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, ranked

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September