Best in Business: 9 Questions With Solovis Co-Founder Josh Smith

Josh Smith co-founded institutional investment management technology platform Solovis to fill a gap in the market: the need among numerous organizations for a quality system to manage asset allocators. The company achieved record growth in 2017, increasing revenues by 300 percent while raising $8 million in Series A funding. In 2018, Solovis was named one of the top 50 startups by LinkedIn. In this installment of GOBankingRates’ “Best in Business” series, which profiles the people behind some of the top innovative companies, we chat with Smith about how he brought his idea for Solovis to life.

When did you know you had to start this company?

I left Investure and moved to Birmingham, Ala., because my wife was doing her medical residency there. At that time, I began consulting for endowments, foundations and family offices up and down the East Coast and quickly realized all of these organizations were dealing with very similar problems to those we had at my previous investment firm. No technology vendor had focused on solving the underlying needs of this particular market — that of an institutional quality portfolio management system for asset allocators. I realized then what a huge opportunity this could be, and I started exploring options to make it happen. My research turned up no baseline technology to jump-start the effort, so I knew it would have to be built from the ground up. That’s when I contacted Caleb Doise, a brilliant technology architect and my former colleague at Investure, to gauge his interest in starting a company to solve the portfolio management needs of the institutional investor. He was in and Solovis was born.

What were your biggest fears about launching your own business?

Other than spending down my personal savings, I was very confident we had a niche space that we could, at the very least, create useful technology for. I don’t think Caleb or I ever had the vision of raising significant outside capital or having many of the prestigious clients we’ve been fortunate to work with. The common saying “this has surpassed our wildest dreams” would be an understatement!

What was the most surprising thing about the process?

How willing people are to help. I was shocked at how many friends, former colleagues and firms had a real interest in not only becoming initial users of our software platform, but also in helping to fund and grow the company — and in some cases even come work with us. There are also a lot of great organizations willing to support technology innovation. Microsoft effectively gave us two years of free hosting and development resources. It was unbelievable.

What was the hardest part?

I always had a saying: “We have to be bigger than we are.” We weren’t going to walk into the most sophisticated asset managers in the world and convince them to work with and spend real dollars with a pure startup company with no security, no office and too much key man risk. There were early give and takes, but we always were ahead of where other “startups” were in terms of professionalism and growth. And now we have the infrastructure and the credibility of a blue chip client base, so we’ve been able to evolve from that early-stage startup into a growth company with a proven track record.