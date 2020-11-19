The best business credit cards of 2020

Kim Porter, Reviewed
·13 min read
Perhaps it&#39;s time to launch a startup.
Perhaps it's time to launch a startup.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.

If you're starting up a company, big or small, one of your first orders of business should be finding a business credit card. The right card can help entrepreneurs and small business owners fund purchases, track expenses and keep costs low—all while earning rewards.

Whether you're opening your own small business or starting up the next unicorn, your company will likely grow beyond just one person. (If you're planning on staying solo during your business venture, check out our best credit cards for freelancers and sole proprietors.) The best business credit cards allow you to set up employee cards and build business credit so you can qualify for other types of loans down the road.

If you keep your future needs in mind while you’re choosing your business credit card, you won’t be stuck with a card that causes later hassle when you’re focused on growing. There are a number of business credit cards out there, each with their own perks and points system, and the right choice will save your time and earn you rewards over the long run. Whether you're a startup founder, contractor, restaurant owner, or run some other type of business, these seven credit cards can address your needs.

The best business credit cards

  • Best overall: American Express® Business Gold Card

  • Best for simplicity: Capital One Spark Cash for Business

  • Best for imperfect credit: Capital One Spark Classic for Business

  • The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

  • Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card

  • Bank of America® Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard®

Things to know about business credit cards

  • Nearly every business card requires a personal guarantee, which is an agreement between the business owner and the credit card issuer. It means the issuer can go after your personal assets to satisfy any balance owed if your business defaults on the card payments—even if you leave the company. That goes for expenses you or your employees charge to the credit card.

  • Using your business credit card can help you build business credit, which can be useful if you need a business loan in the future. Here's a quick rundown on how it works: Business credit card issuers can report your account activity to both the personal credit reporting agencies and the business reporting agencies, such as Dun & Bradstreet and Experian. These agencies use the information in your report to create a credit score for your business, which helps lenders measure risk before extending you credit. If you're worried about this card affecting your personal credit, ask the issuer how it will report your payments (before applying for the card).

  • The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009, better known as the CARD Act, is a law that improved consumer protections. It regulates how interest rates, fees and finance charges are calculated on credit cards and provides more transparent rules that issuers have to follow. The law doesn't extend to business credit cards, though some issuers are extending the CARD Act's protections to its business products. Get to know the card's features and terms before you apply for a business card—and ask questions—so you don't get dinged with unexpected fees.

How we evaluated

I've been working in the personal-finance space for nine years, so I know how to maximize value when it comes to your own finances and your business's. I looked at business credit cards from the major issuers and measured their benefits, rewards, costs, and how cardholders might use the card and redeem rewards.

Small-business owners may be looking to grow in the future, so they need a product that helps them build business credit, provide a high credit limit, set up employee cards and manage expenses.

And because the IRS requires business owners to categorize expenses and income for tax purposes, it’s a nice draw if the credit card offers an app that handles expense tracking for you.

Before applying for a business credit card, ask the issuer a few questions:

  • Will there be a fee for employee cards? Most of the cards here offer free employee cards, with the exception of the American Express cards, which, depending on the card, sometimes charge an annual fee for employees as well. The annual fee for employees is usually less than the annual fee for the primary account holder’s card.

  • Do points earned from employee cards accrue to the primary cardholder's account? For all cards listed here, they do.

  • Which perks can the employee cardholder use? Some of the perks listed here are only for the primary account holder. For instance, the year-long WeWork membership that comes with the Business Platinum Card from American Express can only be used by the primary cardholder.

These recommendations were put together assuming the primary applicant would have average to excellent credit. However, banks have the final say on who's approved. Be prepared for the issuer to check your credit history and use its own set of criteria when evaluating your application.

Best overall: American Express Business Gold Card

American Express Business Gold
American Express Business Gold

This card's bonus rewards program adjusts to your business's spending habits, which is a no-fuss way to supercharge your rewards. There's no preset spending limit on the card itself, and the bonus categories have a high spending cap, which could help if you need room to make a lot of purchases and earn rewards on them.

The annual fee is $295, which is a bit more affordable than what you'll pay for The Business Platinum Card. If your expenses vary from month to month and you plan to take advantage of the ZipRecruiter Standard and G Suite Basic benefits, this card could be a good fit for your business.

Ongoing rewards: You’ll be earning points on any employee cards you set up, for a number of different business expenses including travel, computer equipment, shipping, and advertising, which could go a long way in helping you get your business off the ground.

Specifically, you’ll get 4 Membership Rewards points on up to $150,000 in combined purchases in two categories where your business spent the most each billing cycle—so if your business spends $150,000 on, say, computer equipment and online advertising, the primary account will receive 600,000 points to spend in the Membership Rewards portal, or cash out into your bank account.

After that, you'll earn 1 point per dollar spent. If you book flights using points at American Express Travel, you'll get 25% of them back. The bonus categories include:

  • Airfare purchased directly from airlines

  • U.S. purchases for advertising in select media (online, TV, radio)

  • U.S. purchases made directly from select technology providers of computer hardware, software and cloud solutions

  • U.S. purchases at gas stations

  • U.S. purchases at restaurants

  • U.S. purchases for shipping

Perks: You can earn a welcome bonus of 35,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 within three months of account opening. Plus, you'll get up to one year free of G Suite Basic—think business Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Sheets—for up to three users. You’ll also get up to one year of ZipRecruiter Standard in the form of statement credits in your first 12 months of card membership, to help you get staffed up.

As far as expense management goes, the card allows you to set up employee cards with customizable spending limits, transfer data from your American Express online statement directly into your QuickBooks account, and use the Spend Manager app to add receipts and notes to your transactions.

Learn more about the Business Gold from American Express

Best for simplicity: Capital One Spark Cash for Business

Capital One Spark Cash For Business
Capital One Spark Cash For Business

Not every business owner wants to spend time on complicated rewards programs and pay a high annual fee. Capital One Spark Cash For Business cardholders can enjoy a refreshingly simple rewards program with a generous cash-back rate, tools that help streamline expense management, and a $500 cash welcome bonus after spending $5,000 within three months of account opening.

If your spending doesn't fit neatly into one category, the flat 2% cash-back rate lets you maximize every purchase you make, whether it's for airfare, consulting services or a Costco run to refill the snack drawer. The annual fee is $95, though it's waived in year one.

Ongoing rewards: It's simple: You'll get 2% cash back on every purchase you make, which you can then redeem for any amount at any time with no expiration date.

Perks: Although it's not a travel-specific rewards card, cardholders still get travel-related perks like travel and emergency assistance services, an auto rental collision damage waiver, and no foreign transaction fees.

Plus, business owners can add employee cards for free and earn points on the purchases; create customized spending reports to simplify planning, budgeting and taxes; and download purchase records to multiple formats including Quicken, Quickbooks and Excel.

Learn more about the Capital One Spark Cash for Business

Best for imperfect credit: Capital One Spark Classic for Business

Capital One Spark Classic For Business
Capital One Spark Classic For Business

Many business credit cards require good to excellent credit, so business owners with fair credit may have a hard time qualifying for a card. If you fit that description, the Capital One Spark Classic for Business is a solid option. You can earn rewards with no annual fee—while building credit.

Ongoing rewards: Earn 1% cash back on all purchases, with no minimum to redeem.

Perks: Cardholders get the full suite of Capital One Spark benefits, including: free employee cards that earn points for the primary account holder, customizable spending reports, and tools to download purchase records to multiple formats including Quicken, Quickbooks and Excel.

Learn more about the Capital One Spark Classic for Business

Business Platinum Card from American Express

American Express Business Platinum
American Express Business Platinum

This card is a favorite among business owners because of its incredible suite of perks and point system geared toward travel purchases. You can also earn 75,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $15,000 within three months of account opening. If you plan to set up employee cards, reaching this requirement shouldn't be a problem. Plus, business owners with a lot of expenses won't have to worry about exceeding a preset spending limit, as your spending power adjusts based on your usage and other factors.

The $595 annual fee is on the steep end, but the perks and rewards more than pay for it. Note, also, that this is a charge card, so you’ll need to pay the balance in full every month, unless you enroll in the Pay Over Time feature.

Ongoing rewards: You’ll earn 5 points per dollar spent on airfare and prepaid hotel rooms on amextravel.com, 1.5 points on purchases of $5,000 or more, and 1 point per dollar spent on everything else. When you redeem points for flights, you'll get 35% of them back.

Perks: There's a ton of them, mostly geared toward travel. Here's a sampling of the card's lucrative benefits:

  • An annual travel fee credit up to $200

  • Gold status with Hilton Honors

  • Gold elite status with Marriott Bonvoy

  • Access to a suite of airport lounges

  • Up to $100 voucher for a Global Entry or TSA Precheck application fee

  • Up to $200 annual Dell statement credits

  • Expense-management tools to help you track and organize expenses

  • Employee cards that earn points for the primary account holder and come with customizable spending limits

  • Roadside assistance, travel accident insurance, shopping protections, car rental loss and damage insurance, and baggage insurance

Learn more about the Business Platinum Card from American Express

Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card

Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express
Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express

This card could be a good fit if you and your employees are always on the go and spend a lot on accommodations during business travel. When you're loyal to the Marriott Bonvoy brand and carry this card, you can earn free hotel stays and redeem points at more than 6,900 participating hotels worldwide—so chances are, there's a qualifying hotel wherever you go.

You can also earn a high rewards rate in several bonus categories and set up employee cards, which earn points for the primary account holder and come with customizable spending limits. Although the card comes with a $125 annual fee, the perks and rewards can easily make up for it.

Ongoing rewards: You'll earn 6 points for every dollar spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels; 4 points per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services and on U.S. purchases for shipping; and 2 points per dollar spent everywhere else.

Perks: The card is stocked with them. First, you'll get a welcome bonus of 100,000 points after spending at least $5,000 within three months from account opening. Then you'll get one free hotel night every year after the annual fee is paid, a complimentary Boingo membership with free Wi-Fi, and a 5,000-point bonus when you transfer 60,000 points to a participating frequent flyer program. Of course, this card also comes with expense-tracking tools and protections such as extended warranty and purchase protection.

Learn more about the Marriott Bonvoy Business Card

Bank of America Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard

Bank Of America Business Advantage Cash Rewards
Bank Of America Business Advantage Cash Rewards

This card offers a strong cash-back program and sign-up bonus, but what sets it apart is the potential for relationship rewards. When you enroll in the Business Advantage Relationship Rewards program, you can earn an additional 25%, 50% or 75% rewards bonus on every purchase you make.

If you qualify for the highest bonus, you'll earn as much as 5.25% cash back on the category of your choice, 3.5% on dining and 1.75% on all other purchases. Your rewards grow as your qualifying Bank of America, Merrill Edge or Merrill Lynch balances increase. So whether you're a freelancer with a few thousand dollars in your business checking account or a business owner with a few high-dollar investments, you could supersize your rewards potential.

Ongoing rewards: You’ll earn 3% cash back on the category of your choice, including business-friendly options like gas stations, office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom and wireless services, and computer services or business consulting services. You’ll also earn 2% cash back on dining, and 1% on all other purchases. The bonus rates apply to the first $50,000 in combined spending in the category of your choice and on dining purchases each calendar year (1% after that).

Perks: Cardholders pay no annual fee and get a 0% intro APR for the first nine billing cycles, then it goes up to 8.99%–18.99%. Cardholders also earn a $300 sign-up bonus after spending $3,000 within 90 days of account opening. Plus, you can take advantage of free employee cards that earn points toward the primary account, a lineup of expense-management tools, and travel and emergency services.

Learn more about the Bank of America Business Advantage

Please note: The offers mentioned above are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Reviewed has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Reviewed and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.

Other top credit card options

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: The best business credit cards of 2020: Reviewed

Latest Stories

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Factbox: U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus

    "I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test," Newhouse, 65, a Republican from the state of Washington, wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "Last night, the results came back positive for the virus," Newhouse wrote.

  • 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is not sorry: 'I'm not the problem. The institution is.'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib expects the incoming Biden administration to do right by progressives for aligning behind the Democratic nominee, who shares few of their imperatives but is, of course, vastly preferable to them than Trump.

  • Sweaty Rudy Giuliani suffers hair malfunction in latest bizarre press conference

    Trump’s personal lawyer was trying to drum up interest in tales of election rigging – but viewers were drawn to the drama on his headOn 7 November, the day the presidential election was called for Joe Biden, former New York mayor turned Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani addressed the media at a landscaping company between a sex shop and a crematorium on Philadelphia’s industrial fringe.For two weeks, as the Trump campaign continued to claim without evidence that the election had been stolen, America wondered if Giuliani could possibly ever top that.On Thursday, he gave it a damned good try.A day after his claims of massive voter fraud fell flat in a Pennsylvania court room, Giuliani staged another press conference, this time in slightly more salubrious surrounds, at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC. But it did not go well.First, while claiming Republican poll observers had been kept too far away from ballot counters in Philadelphia, a key Trump claim in a vital state which like others fell to Biden, Giuliani attempted to recite a scene from My Cousin Vinny, an Oscar-winning comedy from 1992.“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny? You know the movie? It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he said.Giuliani, who also comes from Brooklyn, tried to sum up a key plot point from Jonathan Lynn’s film, in which Joe Pesci’s personal injury lawyer, hitherto out of his depth in a murder trial, manages to discredit a key witness by proving her vision to be impaired.“And when the nice lady said she saw …” Giuliani said, switching into a very rough approximation of Pesci’s Brooklyn accent. “And then he says to her, ‘How many fingers do I … How many fingers do I got up? And she says three. Oh, she was too far away to see it was only two.“These people [the poll observers] were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness. They couldn’t see a thing,” he added, apparently drawing a line between the movie scene and claims about the problems faced by poll observers in Philadelphia.So far, so predictably surreal. But things got stickier.As Giuliani sweated in front of journalists, streaks of what appeared to be dark hair dye began to run down his face. The internet noticed, of course, and jokes and ridicule spread.Worse still for the Trump campaign, the audio feed from the press conference suddenly included unknown persons asking “Can they hear us on the stream?” and discussing “Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face”.Eventually, the feed was taken down. But Giuliani is nothing if not a trooper for Trump. After mopping back the tarry rivulets, he raised his voice to make his point to the reporters in the room.“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know!” he said. “This is real! It’s not made up! There’s nobody here who engages in fantasies.”After the former mayor stood back, continuing to mop his forehead, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell took over the offensive.She claimed to have identified “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States”.By that point, the unsubstantiated claim barely seemed bizarre.

  • Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter fleet after jet disappears during a nighttime training mission

    Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighter jets for safety checks as rescuers continue to search for one that went missing during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday. The decision removes around 150 planes from Taiwan's skies, leaving the democratic island relying on an even more limited fleet to warn off Chinese jets that have been buzzing it at an unprecedented rate in recent months. The air force said a single-seat F-16 flown by a 44-year-old pilot disappeared from radar at an altitude of some 6,000 feet (1,800 metres) two minutes after taking off from Hualien air base in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday night. The disappearance comes less than three weeks after a pilot was killed when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during training, prompting a similar grounding. "The rescue mission is our top priority now. The air force has grounded all F-16s for checks and I've instructed an investigation into the cause of the incident," President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

  • Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen key border crossing after decades

    Iraq and Saudi Arabia have reopened the main border crossing for trade between the two nations after three decades of closure, Iraq's border authority said on Wednesday. The Arar crossing was shuttered in 1990s, following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait after which Riyadh cut all ties with Iraq. The crossing remained closed, reflecting the unease in Baghdad-Riyadh ties with successive governments.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • 'NorCal Rapist' suspect found guilty on all 46 charges from attacks dating back to 1991

    DNA samples linked Charles Waller, 60, to the assaults stretching across 15 years on nine women in six counties across Northern California.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Top U.S. Congress aides discuss COVID-19 aid as jobless benefits expire post-Christmas

    U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed to resume COVID-19 relief talks as cases surge across the country, CNBC reported. "Last night, they’ve agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good COVID relief bill," Schumer said during a news conference in New York, according to the news outlet. "So there’s been a little bit of a breakthrough in that McConnell’s folks are finally sitting down and talking to us."

  • WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East

    As winter nears and coronavirus cases surge across the Middle East, the regional director for the World Health Organization said Thursday that the only way to avoid mass deaths is for countries to quickly tighten restrictions and enforce preventative measures. In a press briefing from Cairo, Ahmed al-Mandhari, director of WHO’s eastern Mediterranean region, which comprises most of the Middle East, expressed concern that countries in the area were lowering their guard after tough lockdowns imposed earlier this year. More than 60% of all new infections in the past week were reported from Iran, Jordan and Morocco, he said.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

    The days without an arrest turned into months and then years after someone killed Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995. Then the phone rang at the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Dwight Whited called investigators saying he wanted to confess to the slaying, authorities said Thursday.

  • Wisconsin agrees to issue recount of ballots in 2 counties after hours of partisan fighting

    The Wisconsin Elections Commission late Wednesday, after an hours-long, often-contentious debate, agreed to issue an order on Thursday to recount ballots cast in Milwaukee and Dane counties as requested by President Trump.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • China's first stealth jet looks an awful lot like the US's first stealth fighter — here's how the J-20 and the F-22 stack up

    Conventional wisdom says China's J-20 can't beat the F-22 head-to-head. But the J-20, and China's stealth program overall, is still maturing.