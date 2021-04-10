The Best Buy 3-day sale has returned with deals on tons of top-rated products
Since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced roughly one year ago, many of us have become entirely dependent on our gadgets. Between working from home and souping up our home theater systems, we've put our electronics through the wringer, with many in need of an upgrade. But shopping for new tech is no cheap task. To help you keep your costs low, Best Buy is currently hosting a major three-day savings event with tons of deals available on everything from home audio to top-rated TVs.
Through 11:59 p.m. CST on April 11, you can grab incredible markdowns of up to $700 off. One of our favorite smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch3, for instance, which usually retails at $399.99, is now just $319.99, saving you $80. We thoroughly enjoyed this pick’s health and fitness tracking, which offers coaching and daily targets above and beyond your typical stats. It also provides heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Its long battery life is another selling point, as it lasted well over two days in our tests—even with the always-on display.
Looking for even bigger deals? You can also shop Best Buy’s outlet event, which features discounts of up to 50% on on open-box (an item that's been returned and exchanged under the Best Buy program), clearance and refurbished products through Sunday, April 18.
Whatever it is you're looking for, you're bound to find it at one of these sales. We’ve listed our favorite deals from this three-day event right below.
The best deals to shop from Best Buy's 3-Day
Headphones
Get the JLab GO Air True Wireless Headphones for $24.99 (Save $5)
Get the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds for $64.99 (Save $15)
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro from $149.99 (Save $90 to $100)
Vacuums
Get the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $169.99 (Save $30)
Get the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $100)
Get the Tineco A10 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $50)
Get the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum for $224.99 (Save$25)
Get the iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $50)
Get the Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $100)
TVs
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1599.99 (Save $100)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,799 (Save $200)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,999 (Save $700)
Get the LG 60-Inch Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,999.99 (Save $200)
Soundbars
Get the LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with 6-Inch Subwoofer for $149.99 (Save $130)
Get the LG 5.1.2-Channel 520W Soundbar System for $699.99 (Save $300)
Get the Samsung HW-Q850Y 5.2.1-Channel Soundbar for $799.99 (Save $200)
Streaming devices and more
Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $39.99 (Save $10)
Small kitchen appliances
Get the Bella High-Power Juice Extractor for $49.99 (Save $20)
Get the Café Specialty 2-Slice Toaster for $149 (Save $20.99)
Laptops
Get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1-Inch for $249 (Save $50)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 13.3-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $799.99 (Save $200)
Smartwatches
Get the Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch (40mm) for $199.99 (Save $50)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch (44mm) for $219.99 (Save $50)
Shop the Best Buy 3-Day Sale
