The Best Buy 3-day sale has returned with deals on tons of top-rated products

Shop your way into the weekend with this three-day Best Buy sale.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced roughly one year ago, many of us have become entirely dependent on our gadgets. Between working from home and souping up our home theater systems, we've put our electronics through the wringer, with many in need of an upgrade. But shopping for new tech is no cheap task. To help you keep your costs low, Best Buy is currently hosting a major three-day savings event with tons of deals available on everything from home audio to top-rated TVs.

Through 11:59 p.m. CST on April 11, you can grab incredible markdowns of up to $700 off. One of our favorite smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch3, for instance, which usually retails at $399.99, is now just $319.99, saving you $80. We thoroughly enjoyed this pick’s health and fitness tracking, which offers coaching and daily targets above and beyond your typical stats. It also provides heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Its long battery life is another selling point, as it lasted well over two days in our tests—even with the always-on display.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a vibrant and responsive display.
Looking for even bigger deals? You can also shop Best Buy’s outlet event, which features discounts of up to 50% on on open-box (an item that's been returned and exchanged under the Best Buy program), clearance and refurbished products through Sunday, April 18.

Whatever it is you're looking for, you're bound to find it at one of these sales. We’ve listed our favorite deals from this three-day event right below.

The best deals to shop from Best Buy's 3-Day

Headphones

The Powerbeats Pro&#39;s durable, wire-free design makes them suited especially well for workouts.
Vacuums

Dust bunnies will be no match for the iRobot Roomba 614.
TVs

The LG CX series delivers excellent OLED picture quality at a justifiable price tag.
Soundbars

Save on top-rated soundbars right now for your home theater system.
Streaming devices and more

Reviewed readers can&#39;t get enough of the Amazon Fire Stick.
Small kitchen appliances

Brew a better cup of coffee with the K-Cafe.
Laptops

Get a new work machine on a budget.
Smartwatches

In-depth fitness tracking makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 great for getting into shape.
Shop the Best Buy 3-Day Sale

