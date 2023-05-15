Best Buy armed robbery suspect apprehended in Detroit with help from Flock camera

Four suspects are alleged to have stolen $6,595 worth of merchandise Friday from the Best Buy store on Walker Lake Road.

ONTARIO ― The driver of a Ford Fusion with a Michigan license plate was apprehended in Detroit after he was alleged to have participated in an armed robbery Friday at 5:38 p.m. at the Best Buy store on Walker Lake Road, according to Ontario police Capt. Rob Griefenstine.

"Utilizing our Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Recognition system, Ontario police identified the vehicle with aMichigan license plate," Griefenstine said.

Monday, Griefenstine said Ontario police received a call Friday from an employee at Best Buy statingthat they were just robbed.

The employee stated that four males entered the store and selected three iPad Pros, aMacbook Pro and a Macbook Air. They left the store without paying for the items after one of the malesbrandished a handgun, he said.

An employee observed the vehicle flee the parking lot and stated it was a Ford Fusion.

Ontario police Chief Tommy Hill said the FLOCK cameras helped identify the suspects. "They are invaluable," he said.

A bulletin was issued to all area law enforcement agencies including Detroit police in Michigan providingthe suspect vehicle license plate and robbery information, according to Ontario police. On Saturday at 2 a.m. the Ford Fusion was stopped by Detroit police. The driver admitted the facts of the crime and identified the other males, who were no longer in the vehicle. Formal charges are forthcoming following a standard review with the Prosecutor’s Office, Griefenstine said.

The vehicle has been impounded in Michigan. The stolen property has not been recovered and has a total value of$6,595, the captain said.

The Flock Safety cameras are posted at various intersections and close to a few parks, according to Ontario police. The cameras have automated license plate reader technology and report in real-time to the police department if any license plates match entries in crime registries.

According to the manufacturer's website, 70% of crimes are committed with the use of a vehicle. Flock cameras can detect license plates but are not equipped for facial recognition or to identify people, gender or race. The data are owned by Ontario PD and is never sold to third parties.

Story continues

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ontario license-plate cameras lead to arrest of armed robbery suspect