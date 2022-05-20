Best Buy (BBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

In the latest trading session, Best Buy (BBY) closed at $72.36, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had lost 21.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 21.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.5% in that time.

Best Buy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2022. On that day, Best Buy is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.43 billion, down 10.39% from the year-ago period.

BBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.94 per share and revenue of $49.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.69% and -3.49%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Best Buy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. Best Buy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Best Buy has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.98, which means Best Buy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BBY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BBY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JOYY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, JOYY (YY) closed at $40.74, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day.

  • Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Intuit (INTU) closed at $367.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day.

  • Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Stellantis (STLA) closed at $14.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day.

  • Walmart, Spirit Airlines, Netflix: Stocks That Defined the Week

    Walmart said Tuesday that higher product, supply-chain and employee costs ate into its quarterly profit. The next day rival Target posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it would rather absorb higher costs than raise prices on shoppers. Walmart shares lost 11% Tuesday. A hostile takeover for Spirit Airlines is taking flight.

  • Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Okta (OKTA) closed at $84.22, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day.

  • This Shipping Stock Has Soared. It’s About to Pay a 14% Dividend Yield.

    Genco Shipping & Trading has been a port in the storm. A new dividend policy could more than keep the stock afloat.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $11.02, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day.

  • Puppy outsmarts owner, hatches plan to escape dog pen: 'This ain't his first rodeo'

    A cunning puppy outsmarted its owner who tried to keep it fenced in.

  • Prediction: 1 Stock-Split Stock That Will Lead the Market Recovery

    The stock market is having a difficult year. Long-term investors can't control when the stock market will recover, but they can control what companies they buy in preparation for improved conditions.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its latest 13-F with the SEC, giving investors a look at the stocks that the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate bought during the first quarter. It turns out Buffett and his team started eight new stock positions. What does Markel do?

  • Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market Crash

    It's important to remember that as we watch the stock market crash and our personal net worth take a big hit. While that has certainly happened, it's important to note that the stock market isn't the economy.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Why These 3 Real Estate Investments Will Continue to Dominate, Even in a Recession

    Savvy investors are taking the time right now to stock up on recession-resilient assets, including real estate investments that can help combat rising inflation, diversify their portfolio, and hopefully ride out the storm when it comes. If you're on the hunt to recession-proof your investment portfolio, here's why you should consider investing in these three real estate industries. Self-storage is arguably the best real estate industry to be invested in during a recession.

  • Oil company merger to create $7B company but take headquarters out of Denver

    A Denver oil company is combining with a Texas counterpart in a merger creating a $7 billion business headquartered in and focused on oil and gas production in the Lone Star State. Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NYSE: CDEV), based in downtown Denver, agreed to a merger of equals with Midland, Texas-based Colgate Energy in a stock transaction that will base the combined company in Midland but retain Centennial Resource Development’s office in Denver as a base for the new company’s operations. “This transformative combination significantly increases scale and drives accretion across all our key financial and operating metrics,” said Sean Smith, chief executive officer of Centennial Resource Development, in a statement.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock-Split Stocks Right Now

    There's arguably no stock on the market that would attract more new investors if it weren't priced so highly than Berkshire Hathaway Class A (NYSE: BRK.A) shares. Investors already have a much less expensive way to buy the company led by Warren Buffett through Berkshire Hathaway Class B (NYSE: BRK.B) shares. Here are Buffett's favorite stock-split stocks right now.