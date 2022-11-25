Best Buy Black Friday: 100+ deals on Samsung, HP, Sony, Apple and more

Shop Best Buy's Black Friday 2022 sale for incredible markdowns on tech, appliances and more.

Black Friday 2022 Best Buy savings are officially live, offering the year's best deals on the coolest tech topping everyone's holiday shopping list. Pick up some Eargo hearing aids, reliable kitchen appliances, and top-notch Beats headphones at seriously slashed prices. If there's a huggable nerd in your life, these are surely the gifts they want.

Update 9:3AM EST: Black Friday sales don't stop, so we'll be here all day providing live updates on the latest sales. Keep refreshing this page for new discounts.-Christopher Groux, Reviewed

Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sale

If you're looking for Best Buy savings all year long, a Totaltech membership will net you exclusive rock-bottom prices and perks like free 2-day shipping and free installation.

Top 10 Black Friday Best Buy deals

Save on massagers, laptops, air fryers and so much more at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony TVs

Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season.

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Huge savings on powerful HP, Lenovo, and MacBook laptops

Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

Best Buy Black Friday video game deals

Discounts on today's best-selling games

Save big on Madden 22 for PS5 with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

Best Buy Black Friday gaming accessory deals

PS5 controllers and Xbox Series S are on sale now

Black Friday 2022: Gaming accessory deals

Best Buy Black Friday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy and Pixel 7 phones for cheap

Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy.

Best Buy Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

KitchenAid, GE, and Samsung appliances are available and on sale

Save on a digital air fryer and other appliances right now at Best Buy.

Best Buy Black Friday headphone and hearing aid deals

Beats, Sony, and Apple AirPods at their lowest prices ever

Snag some wired headphones at Best Buy for less than $10 ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Surface Pro tablet price cuts at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface deals offer some of the biggest laptop savings at Best Buy on Black Friday.

Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

Waterpik, Garmin, and Theragun highlight today's general tech deals

Waterpik devices are on sale for Black Friday for squeaky clean savings.

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Grab these great home deals before they sell out

Black Friday 2022: Best Buy home deals

Black Friday Shopping guide

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Just about every retailer is offering discounts throughout the 28th, on everything from home goods to tech.

What time does Best Buy's Black Friday sale start?

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live right now. The first Best Buy Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this month. Right now you can get incredible deals on Sony headphones, Apple laptops, LG TVs and so much more. You can also find new deals every day by browsing Best Buy's daily deals section.

What time does Best Buy open on Black Friday?

Like many other retailers, Best Buy is closed on Thanksgiving Day. But that doesn't mean you can't score plenty of deals while you're watching football or after you've eaten your pumpkin pie, as Black Friday sales already well underway. For people who want to brave long lines on Friday morning, the retailer will have plenty of doorbusters when stores open. Check the website of your local Best Buy for hours, because opening times vary.

What are the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

There are tons of Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best Black Friday deals are going fast!

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?

Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long is Black Friday for Best Buy?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

Shop at Best Buy

