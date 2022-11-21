Best Buy has deals on Garmin for Black Friday—save on watches, navigators and dash cams
Black Friday is nearly here, and with its approach come a huge variety of deals at Best Buy. Among the great markdowns on offer are deals on Garmin smartwatches, dashboard cams, fitness trackers and GPS systems.
Best Buy's sale prices ahead of Black Friday run all week, so if you're on the hunt for tech, appliance and home goods markdowns ahead of Thanksgiving you'll have plenty of great options.
You can get excellent fitness gear with the Garmin sale, including one of our favorite running watches, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for $319.99 (you'll save $30). The smartwatch comes with a large display and pairs well with headphones, so you can stream music while you workout.
The Dash Cam Mini 2, our best value pick for dashboard cameras, is also marked down for Black Friday at Best Buy. The dashboard camera is $109.99, saving you $20 on an easy-to-setup, cost-effective dash cam.
The best Garmin deals at Best Buy
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Smartwatch for $319.99 (Save $30)
Garmin dezl OTR700 7" GPS Truck Navigator for $299.99 (Save $100)
Garmin epix (Gen 2) GPS Smartwatch 47mm for $899.99 (Save $100)
Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sale
