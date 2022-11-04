Best Buy employees working on man’s computer find child porn, Massachusetts cops say

A man brought his computer to Best Buy to have it serviced, resulting in child pornography charges being filed against him, police in Massachusetts say.

Best Buy employees working on the computer in October found a bookmark that looked like it might contain child porn, according to the Westport Police Department. The Best Buy Geek Squad workers alerted authorities.

Detectives from the department seized Richard Vohnoutka Sr.’s computer and discovered hundreds of images determined to be of child sexual abuse after getting a search warrant, police say.

Vohnoutka, of Westport, was arrested on Nov. 2, according to a police Facebook post that same day.

During his arrest, detectives searched his home and found more child porn images, as well as four guns that were “unsecured,” police say.

Now he faces a possession of child pornography charge, according to authorities.

Attorney information for Vohnoutka was not immediately available.

His arrest came more than a week after a children’s magician in Massachusetts was arrested on a child pornography charge, McClatchy News reported. The man worked as a magic performer for more than 20 years across New England.

Westport is 60 miles south of Boston.

Children’s magician arrested on child pornography charge in Massachusetts, feds say

Woman took custody of infant to make child porn, sent it to people online, feds say

Registered sex offender offered up $200 to have 12-year-old ‘witness’ killed, feds say