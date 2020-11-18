Best Buy is having a huge sale with tons of major Black Friday 2020 deals
With an entire team dedicated to nonstop deals coverage, Reviewed knows a thing or two about sales—and which ones are worth shopping. Take Best Buy's Treat Yourself Sale, for instance. This pre-holiday savings extravaganza, which encompasses Black Friday 2020-level price drops on everything from TVs to top-rated headphones, is definitely one you won't want to miss.
Right now, you can get a serious head-start on your holiday shopping, with huge discounts on some of our favorite products: The Amazon Echo Show 5, for example, received high marks from us in testing, ultimately earning the title of the best Amazon smart speaker with a display. You can snag it at Best Buy for $74.99, which is down $15 from its retail price of $89.99.
Note that select deals will be even cheaper when you log in with your My Best Buy account (it's free to sign up here). Without further ado, keep scrolling to check out some of the most exciting markdowns at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday 2020.
The best Black Friday 2020 deals to shop at Best Buy
TVs
Get the TCL 50-Inch Class 4 Series LED 4K Smart Android TV for $229.99 (Save $120)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $499.99 (Save $50)
Get the Sony 65-Inch Class X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799.99 (Save $200)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,499.99 (Save $300)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,799.99 (Save $500)
Get the LG 65-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,849.99 (My Best Buy Members), $1,899.99 (Save $300 to $600)
Get the Sony 55-Inch Class A9G Master Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $1,899 (Save $600)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch Class Q80T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $2,199.99 (Save $500)
Get the Sony 65-Inch Class AG9 Master Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $2,499 (Save $1,000)
Headphones
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earphones for $49.99 (Save $50)
Get the JBL Endurance Peak True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $59.99 (Save $60)
Get the Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods with Charging Case for $108 (Save $151.99)
Get the JBL LIVE 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $129.99 (Save $70)
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones from $159.99 (Save $50 to $90)
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise-Canceling On-Ear Headphones for $179.99 (Save $130)
Get the Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for $186 (Save $63.99)
Smart devices
Get the Amazon Echo Flex Smart Speaker with Alexa, 2-Pack for $34.98 (Save $15)
Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa for $74.99 (Save $15)
Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display with Alexa for $104.99 (Save $25)
Small appliances and vacuums
Get the Instant Pot Vortex 6-Quart Air Fryer for $89.99 (Save $10)
Get the iRobot Bravaa Jet 240 Robot Mop for $179.99 (Save $20)
Get the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum for $224.99 (Save $25)
Get the iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $50)
Get the iRobot Roomba i3 3150 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $349.99 (Save $60)
Get the Bissell CrossWave Max Wet/Dry Cordless Multi-Surface Cleaner for $359.99 (Save $40)
Get the GE Profile Opal Portable Ice Maker for $509.99 (Save $90)
Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ WiFi Robot Vacuum with Dirt Disposal Base for $549.99 (Save $50)
Major appliances
Get the Samsung 4.5-Cubic-Foot 10-Cycle Front-Load Washer for $599.99 (Save $299.01)
Get the LG 24-Inch Top-Control WiFi Dishwasher for $629.99 (Save $220)
Get the Samsung 5.8-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Convection Range for $699.99 (Save $400)
Get the Samsung 4.5-Cubic-Foot 14-Cycle High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer for $749.99 (Save $330)
Get the Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot French-Door Refrigerator for $1,299.99 (Save $410)
Holiday décor
Get the Novelty Lights Traditional Bubble Light Set for $12.99 (Save $2)
Get the Mr. Christmas Outdoor Lights and Sounds of Christmas Machine for $86.99 (Save $63)
Get the Noble House 7.5-Foot Norway Spruce Unlit Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree for $138.99 (Save $41)
Get the Noble House 9-Foot Norway Spruce Unlit Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree for $220.99 (Save $59)
Laptops and accessories
Get the SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $17.99 (Save $19)
Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $799.99 (Save $200)
Get the Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 14-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $999.99 (Save $300)
Get the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 13.3-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
Get the LG Ultra PC 17-Inch Laptop for $1,199.99 (Save $300)
Speakers and soundbars
Get the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 (Save $30)
Get the LG 3.1.2-Channel 440W Soundbar System with Dolby Atmos for $499.99 (Save $300)
Get the Samsung HW-Q850T 5.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Rear Speakers for $699.99 (Save $300)
Toys
Get the Star Wars The Child 11-Inch Plush for $17.99 (Save $7)
Get the Hasbro Nerf Fortnite AR-Rippley Motorized Elite Dart Blaster for $37.49 (Save $12.50)
Get the Hover 1 Gambit Electric Folding Scooter for $179.99 (Save $70)
Get the Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet for $249.99 (Save $150)
Shop Black Friday 2020 Deals at Best Buy
