Best Buy is having a major 24-hour flash sale: Save on Samsung, Apple and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
If you're looking to update your home for 2022, we have good news: Best Buy is offering major price cuts on high-quality TVs, headphones, laptops and more—but only for a limited time.
Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The tech retailer is currently hosting a 24-Hour Flash Sale with deep discounts across all categories sitewide ending Tuesday, January 4. That means you can get deep discounts on some of the hottest gadgets of the season right at the start of 2022. Better still, through Sunday, January 16, you can also score as much as 50% off open-box items as part of Best Buy's Outlet sale.
►New year, new deals: Shop the 70 best New Year sales at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more right now
If you're a music fan who needs motivation while on the go, consider the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro. Typically listed for $249.99, these wireless earbuds can be yours for $70 off, or $179.99. We found the Powerbeats Pro to be the best headphones for any gym session thanks to their impressive nine-hour battery life, great sound quality and helpful water resistance. While the ear-hook design may be uncomfortable for some, the Pro buds hooks can be adjustable to stay secure in any event.
Be sure to check out other exceptional deals on tech at Best Buy, but shop fast—there's no telling how long these sales will stick around.
Shop the top deals at Best Buy's 24-Hour Flash Sale
TVs
Get the Toshiba 32-Inch Class LED HD Smart Fire TV for $159.99 (Save $40)
Get the Insignia 55-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $369.99 (Save $180)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch 7 Series LED TV for $479.99 (Save $20)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $679.99 (Save $120)
Get the TCL 55-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED HDR Roku Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $250)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,899.99 (Save $200)
Get the Sony 65-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $2,199.99 (Save $100)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch QN84A Mini LED TV for $2,649.99 (Save $150)
Tech
Get the JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $29.99 (Save $30)
Get the Facebook Portal Smart Video Display for $99.99 (Save $80)
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones from $179.99 (Save $70)
Get the Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch for $199.95 (Save $100)
Get the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router 3-Pack for $269 (Save $80)
Get the Microsoft 10.5-Inch Surface Go 2 for $399.99 (Save $150)
Get the Lenovo 14-Inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop for $799.99 (Save $150)
Get the Apple 16-Inch 1TB Macbook Pro for $2,299.99 (Save $500)
Home Appliances
Get the LG 1.7 Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave for $249.99 (Save $20)
Get the Samsung 7.4 Cubic-Foot Large Capacity 10-Cycle Electric Dryer for $629.99 (Save $180)
Get the LG 4.5 Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer for $749.99 (Save $150)
Get the LG 7.3 Cubic Foot Electric Freestanding Double Oven Range for $1,299.99 (Save $400)
Get the Samsung 22.6 Cubic-Foot French Door Counter-Depth Fingerprint Resistant Refrigerator from $1,999.99 (Save $610)
Small Appliances
Get the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 (Save $40)
Get the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $139.99 (Save $50)
Get the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Electric Juicer for $159.96 (Save $39.99)
Get the bObsweep Bob PetHair Robot Vacuum and Mop for $189.99 (Save $480)
Get the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Emptying Station for $499.99 (Save $100)
Shop the Best Buy 24-Hour Flash sale.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Shop this flash sale for savings on Samsung and more